Philips – kliknite tukaj, da se pomaknete na domačo stran
Domača stran
$
1

Iskalni pojmi

Domača stran
Z vašim otrokom na vsakem koraku

Philips AVENT izdelki za otroke - od novorojenčkov do malčkov

Vodilna blagovna znamka, ki jo priporočajo mamice
1 Na podlagi spletne raziskave podjetja GemSeek za zadovoljstvo uporabnikov, izvedene decembra 2015, med več kot 9000 uporabnicami znamk in izdelkov za nego otroka.

Nastavitev

0–6 mesecev

Izdelki za otroke za prve življenjske korake: stekleničke, pametna otroška varuška, dude, prsne črpalke
Oglejte si celotno ponudbo

Odraščanje

Starosti od 6 mesecev do 2 let

Izdelki za otroke za odraščanje: pripomočki za hranjenje in pitje ter aparat za pripravo hrane
Oglejte si celotno ponudbo

Imate kakšen izdelek za otroke v mislih?

Dude

Dude ›

Prsne črpalke in nega

Prsne črpalke in nega ›

Otroške stekleničke in cuclji

Otroške stekleničke in cuclji ›

Grelniki stekleničk in sterilizatorji

Grelniki stekleničk in sterilizatorji ›

Lončki za malčke

Lončki za malčke ›

Multipraktiki in pribor

Multipraktiki in pribor ›

Otroške varuške in termometri

Otroške varuške in termometri ›

Začetni in otroški darilni kompleti

Začetni in otroški darilni kompleti ›

Ta je pravi

Ponudbo stekleničk smo zasnovali tako, da lahko kombinirate različne zgornje in spodnje dele.

Združljivi deli Philips Avent za stekleničke, lončke za pitje, prsne črpalke
Ikona pogostih vprašanj, priročnika in pomoči

Imate vprašanje?
Tukaj smo, da vam pomagamo

Oglejte si pogosta vprašanja in priročnike
Ikona za zdravstvene strokovnjake

Ali ste zdravstveni strokovnjak?

Obiščite spletno mesto za strokovnjake

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Našo stran si lahko najbolje ogledate z najnovejšo različico brskalnika Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ali Firefox.