Carrot and mango soup | Philips Chef Recipes

A refreshing soup that is both sweet and savoury.
- 300 g carrot
- 150 g flesh of mango
- 750 ml vegetable stock
- juice of 1 lime
- 5-10 stalks of coriander
- ground black pepper to taste
- cream to finish
- Peel the carrot and cut into 2-3 cm cubes together with the mango.
- Place all the ingredients into the Soup maker, close the lid and press the Puréed soup program.
- When the soup is ready, open the lid and pour into bowls or glasses. Finish with black pepper and a swirl of cream.
This soup can also be eaten chilled.