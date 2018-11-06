Carrot and mango soup | Philips Chef Recipes

Iskalni pojmi

clean kitchen where recipes are prepared

Carrot and mango soup

A refreshing soup that is both sweet and savoury.

Število obrokov 4 persons, Čas priprave: 5 minutes, Čas kuhanja: 23 minutes
0–30 minut
Zelenjava
Brez oreščkov
SoupMaker
Vegetarijanska hrana
Predjedi in prigrizki
Sadje

Sestavine

  • 300 g carrot
  • 150 g flesh of mango
  • 750 ml vegetable stock
  • juice of 1 lime
  • 5-10 stalks of coriander
  • ground black pepper to taste
  • cream to finish

Postopek kuhanja

  • Peel the carrot and cut into 2-3 cm cubes together with the mango.
  • Place all the ingredients into the Soup maker, close the lid and press the Puréed soup program.
  • When the soup is ready, open the lid and pour into bowls or glasses. Finish with black pepper and a swirl of cream.
  • Nasvet kuharja: This soup can also be eaten chilled.
