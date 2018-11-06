Carrot and mango soup | Philips Chef Recipes

A refreshing soup that is both sweet and savoury.

Število obrokov 4 persons, Čas priprave: 5 minutes, Čas kuhanja: 23 minutes

Sestavine

300 g carrot

150 g flesh of mango

750 ml vegetable stock

juice of 1 lime 5-10 stalks of coriander

ground black pepper to taste

cream to finish

Postopek kuhanja