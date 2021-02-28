Iskalni pojmi

    Philips Avent Sterilizator otroških stekleničk

    SCF291/00

    Overall rating / 5
    Sterilizirano v nekaj minutah in enostavno za spravilo

    Sterilizirajte do šest stekleničk za hranjenje v le 10 minutah. Ozek in hkrati prostoren napredni sterilizator stekleničk je hiter in učinkovit ter uniči 99,9 % bakterij* da je vsako hranjenje otroka brezskrbno.

    Philips Avent Sterilizator otroških stekleničk

    Steriliziranje že v 10 minutah

    • Sterilizator stekleničk
    • Napredno
    Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

    Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

    A sterilizing cycle lasts just 10 minutes

    Experience speed and safety with the sterilizing cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the sterilizer automatically turns itself off.

    Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

    Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.

    Our sterilizer is designed for space-saving flexibility

    Our advanced sterilizer is adaptable, reducing in size for smaller items like soothers, and to minimize your counter-top space when not in use.

    Stays sterile for 24 hours*

    The sterilizer's thorough, chemical-free cleaning will keep its contents sterile for up to 24 hours. How? Just keep the lid on.

    Roomy inside, compact outside

    Our sterilizer is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.

    This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

    Top to bottom, inside and out, the sterilizer is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.

    Tehnične specifikacije

    • Tehnične specifikacije

      Napetost
      220–240 V~ 50–60 Hz, 220 V~ 60 Hz (Koreja), 120–127 V~ 60 Hz (NAM), 110 V~ 60 Hz (Tajvan)
      Poraba energije
      650  W
      Poraba energije (izklopljen način)
      <0,3 W (način samodejnega izklopa doseže po: <1 min)

    • Teža in dimenzije

      Dimenzije
      304 x 183 x 359  mm
      Teža
      1,78  kg

    • Država porekla

      Izdelano na
      Kitajska

    • Kaj vsebuje

      Prijemalka
      1  kosa
      Električni parni sterilizator
      1 kos

    • Specifikacije embalaže

      Papirnata embalaža**
      Da

    Ocene

    Bodi prvi, ki bo pregledal to postavko

    • Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. Rezultate preizkusa je posredoval neodvisni preizkusni laboratorij.
    • * V prehodnem obdobju lahko prejmete staro ali novo papirnato embalažo.

