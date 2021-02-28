SCF291/00
Sterilizirano v nekaj minutah in enostavno za spravilo
Sterilizirajte do šest stekleničk za hranjenje v le 10 minutah. Ozek in hkrati prostoren napredni sterilizator stekleničk je hiter in učinkovit ter uniči 99,9 % bakterij* da je vsako hranjenje otroka brezskrbno.Več o izdelku
Če ste upravičeni do oprostitve DDV na medicinske pripomočke, jo lahko uveljavite pri tem izdelku. Znesek DDV je odštet od zgoraj prikazane cene. Vse podrobnosti si oglejte v košarici.
Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.
Experience speed and safety with the sterilizing cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the sterilizer automatically turns itself off.
Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.
Our advanced sterilizer is adaptable, reducing in size for smaller items like soothers, and to minimize your counter-top space when not in use.
The sterilizer's thorough, chemical-free cleaning will keep its contents sterile for up to 24 hours. How? Just keep the lid on.
Our sterilizer is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.
Top to bottom, inside and out, the sterilizer is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.
Tehnične specifikacije
Teža in dimenzije
Država porekla
Kaj vsebuje
Specifikacije embalaže
