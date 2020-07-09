Domača stran
Philips – kliknite tukaj, da se pomaknete na domačo stran

Iskalni pojmi

Specialties
top specialties masthead image

Explore our
areas of focus

Kontaktiraj nas
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

Kaj to pomeni?
Družba Philips ceni in spoštuje zasebnost svojih strank. Svoje dovoljenje lahko kadarkoli prekličete. Za več informacij preberite Pravilnik o zasebnosti družbe Philips.

Clinical Specialties

Business and government

Non-clinical specialties

What's trending

@PhilipsHealth

Read more

News

  • How Philips is driving sustainability in healthcare

    How Philips is driving sustainability in healthcare

    Learn more
  • Philips and BioIntelliSense form strategic collaboration to enhance remote patient monitoring for at-risk patients from the hospital into the home

    Philips and BioIntelliSense form strategic collaboration to enhance remote patient monitoring for at-risk patients from the hospital into the home

    Learn more
  • Philips debuts AI-enabled, automated Radiology Workflow Suite at RSNA 2020

    Philips debuts AI-enabled, automated Radiology Workflow Suite at RSNA 2020

    Learn more
Read more articles

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand