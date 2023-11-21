Iskalni pojmi

clean kitchen where recipes are prepared

Roasted rack of lamb with a macadamia crust

Each portion contains: 1825 kJ/435 kcal 26 g protein 36 g fat of which 13 g saturated 2 g carbohydrates 1 g fibre

Število obrokov 4 persons, Čas priprave: 10 minutes, Čas kuhanja: 30 minutes
0–30 minut
Zelenjava
Glavne jedi
Airfryer
Brez mleka
Brez glutena
Meso

Sestavine

  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 800 g rack of lamb
  • pepper & salt
  • 75 g unsalted macadamia nuts
  • 1 tbsp breadcrumbs (preferably homemade)
  • 1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 egg

Postopek kuhanja

  • Finely chop the garlic. Mix the olive oil and garlic to make garlic oil. Brush the rack of lamb with the oil and season with pepper & salt.
  • Preheat the Airfryer to 100°C.
  • Finely chop the nuts and place them into a bowl. Stir in the breadcrumbs and rosemary. Whisk the egg in another bowl.
  • To coat the lamb, dip the meat into the egg mixture, draining off any excess. Coat the lamb with the macadamia crust.
  • Put the coated lamb rack in the Airfryer basket and slide the basket into the Airfryer. Set the timer for 25 minutes. After 25 minutes, increase the temperature to 200°C and set the timer for another 5 minutes. Remove the meat and leave to rest, covered with aluminium foil, for 10 minutes before serving.
  • Nasvet kuharja: You can replace the macadamia nuts with pistachios, hazelnuts, cashews or almonds if desired.
Roasted rack of lamb with a macadamia crust | Philips Chef Recipes

Related Recipe

  • Glavne jedi
    Turkish bread with chicken filling | Philips

    Turkish bread with chicken filling | Philips

    Prikaz recepta
  • Glavne jedi
    Noodles with chicken & Shiitake mushrooms | Philips Chef Recipes

    Noodles with chicken & Shiitake mushrooms | Philips Chef Recipes

    Prikaz recepta
  • Glavne jedi
    Honey & Lemon Chicken Stuffed With Zucchini | Philips

    Honey & Lemon Chicken Stuffed With Zucchini | Philips

    Prikaz recepta

Related products

  • Philips 3000 Series Airfryer Compact - 4 portions
    -{discount-value}

    Philips 3000 Series Airfryer Compact - 4 portions

    View product

S klikom na povezavo boste zapustili uradno spletno mesto Philips Electronics Ltd. (»Philips«). Vse povezave do spletnih mest tretjih oseb, ki se lahko pojavijo na tem spletnem mestu, so na voljo samo za vaše udobje in nikakor ne predstavljajo nikakršne povezave ali potrjevanja informacij na teh povezanih spletnih mestih. Philips ne daje nobenih jamstev ali jamstev v zvezi s spletnimi stranmi tretjih oseb ali informacijami, ki jih vsebujejo.

Razumem

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Našo stran si lahko najbolje ogledate z najnovejšo različico brskalnika Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ali Firefox.