Iskalni pojmi

Thai Fish Cakes with Mango Salsa

Thai Fish Cakes with Mango Salsa

Main course – 4 portions

Število obrokov 4 persons, Čas priprave: 20 minutes, Čas kuhanja: 14 minutes
Zelenjava
Brez oreščkov
Ribe
Brez laktoze
30–60 minut
Predjedi in prigrizki
Airfryer
Brez mleka
Brez glutena
Sadje

Sestavine

  • 1 ripe mango
  • 1½ teaspoons red chili paste
  • 3 tablespoons fresh coriander or flat leaf parsley
  • Juice and zest of 1 lime
  • 500 g white fish fillet (cod, tilapia, pangasius, pollack)
  • 1 egg
  • 1 green onion, finely chopped
  • 50 g ground coconut

Postopek kuhanja

  • Peel the mango and cut it into small cubes. Mix the mango cubes in a bowl with ½ teaspoon red chili paste, 1 tablespoon coriander and the juice and zest of half a lime.
  • Purée the fish in the food processor and then mix with 1 egg and 1 teaspoon salt and the remainder of the lime zest, red chili paste and the lime juice. Mix with the remainder of the coriander, the green onion and 2 tablespoons coconut.
  • Put the remainder of the coconut on a soup plate. Divide the fish mixture into 12 portions, shape them into round cakes and coat them with the coconut.
  • Place six fish cakes in the basket and slide it into the AirFryer. Set the timer to 7 minutes and fry the fish cakes until they are golden brown and done. Fry the remainder of the fish cakes in the same way.
  • Serve the fish cakes with the mango salsa. Tasty with pandan rice and stir-fried pak choi.
Thai Fish Cakes with Mango Salsa | Philips Chef Recipes

Related Recipes

  • Predjedi in prigrizki
    Roast Potatoes with Tuna | Philips Chef Recipes

    Roast Potatoes with Tuna | Philips Chef Recipes

    Prikaz recepta
  • Predjedi in prigrizki
    Puff Pastry Bites | Philips Chef Recipes

    Puff Pastry Bites | Philips Chef Recipes

    Prikaz recepta
  • Predjedi in prigrizki
    Mushroom croquettes or meat croquettes | Philips Chef Recipes

    Mushroom croquettes or meat croquettes | Philips Chef Recipes

    Prikaz recepta

Related Products

  • Philips 3000 Series Airfryer Compact - 4 portions
    -{discount-value}

    Philips 3000 Series Airfryer Compact - 4 portions

    View product

S klikom na povezavo boste zapustili uradno spletno mesto Philips Electronics Ltd. (»Philips«). Vse povezave do spletnih mest tretjih oseb, ki se lahko pojavijo na tem spletnem mestu, so na voljo samo za vaše udobje in nikakor ne predstavljajo nikakršne povezave ali potrjevanja informacij na teh povezanih spletnih mestih. Philips ne daje nobenih jamstev ali jamstev v zvezi s spletnimi stranmi tretjih oseb ali informacijami, ki jih vsebujejo.

Razumem

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Našo stran si lahko najbolje ogledate z najnovejšo različico brskalnika Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ali Firefox.