Obvestilo o varstvu osebnih podatkov za Philips Coffee+

Vaše združene podatke uporabljamo za izboljšanje vsebin, funkcionalnosti in uporabnosti aplikacije, aparata oz. aparatov in storitev, kot tudi za razvoj novih izdelkov in storitev. V takšnem primeru štejemo, da obdelava vaših združenih podatkov temelji na našem zakonitem interesu.

Če privolite v prejemanje promocijskih sporočil o naših izdelkih, storitvah, dogodkih in promocijah, ki so relevantna za vas na podlagi vaših preferenc in dejavnosti na spletu, vam lahko pošljemo tržna in promocijska sporočila prek e-pošte in drugih digitalnih kanalov, kot so mobilne aplikacije in družbena omrežja. Vaše združene podatke lahko analiziramo, zato da sporočila prilagodimo vašim željam in dejavnostim ter vam ponudimo bolj relevantno in osebno prilagojeno izkušnjo. Svojo privolitev lahko vedno prekličete in se odjavite od prejemanja tovrstnih sporočil.

If you consent to receiving promotional communications about Philips products, services, events and promotions that may be relevant to you based on your preferences and online behavior, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email, phone and other digital channels, such as mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communications to your preferences and behavior and provide you with a more relevant and personalized experience, we may analyze your Combined Data. You may opt-out and unsubscribe from such communications at any time. Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.