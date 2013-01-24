Domača stran
Core Precision guided therapy system

Core

Precision guided therapy system

The Core precision guided therapy systems offer the choice of imaging and physiology on a single integrated platform.¹ Core helps provide clarity in your approach, confidence in your decisions, and convenience in your diagnostic and interventional workflows.

Features
Clarity and confidence
Core supports a full suite of imaging and physiology analysis tools including FFR lesion assessment, iFR modality, iFR Scout, digital IVUS, high-resolution rotational IVUS, ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment, VH IVUS automatic tissue classification, and Pioneer Plus IVUS for peripheral procedures.*
iFR modality simplifies workflow
iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats. Philips’ proprietary iFR modality has a robust body of clinical evidence with over 9,000 patients in numerous studies and peer-reviewed journal articles.⁵
iFR Scout pullback
The iFR Scout pullback shows the most significant gradient in the mid-vessel lesion with diffuse proximal disease.
Fractional Flow Reserve
Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.⁶
IVUS assesses disease
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
VH IVUS
VH IVUS Imaging provides a colorized tissue map of plaque composition with automated lumen and vessel measurements. VH IVUS technology uses advanced, proprietary spectral analysis techniques to classify plaque into 4 tissue types with 93-97% accuracy.⁹
Grayscale
Grayscale enhances angiography procedures by enabling detailed views. Angiography produces a shadowgram of contrast, while IVUS visualizes extent and location of plaque, enabling precise disease assessment, vessel, and optimal stent placement. IVUS guidance has been associated with a 74% change in PCI strategy, and reduced MACE, MI, TLR, and death in large studies.⁷,⁸
ChromaFlo
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
Convenience
Always on and ready for use when you need it, Core delivers convenience in your workflow with true integration. Only Philips offers the plug-and-play simplicity of digital IVUS, touchscreen control from the sterile field to get to your answers faster, and the hyperemia-free iFR modality.²,³
Optimal ease of use
Core delivers an intuitive interface for optimal ease of use as well as guided workflows and uniform controls to simplify training. Convenient measurements and labeling tools are available to document your findings. Core also offers a streamlined workflow with DICOM Worklist for patient data transfer. You can archive your results via DICOM store, DVD, or printout.²,⁴
