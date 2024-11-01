At Philips, our X-ray and Fluoroscopy equipment offer excellent workflow and quality images to drive through-put and confident diagnoses while enabling high staff and patient satisfaction. There’s no limit to what we can do together. Because today health knows no bounds, and neither should healthcare.
“Our hospital supports and encourages circular economy, so we are pleased that Philips shares this objective with sustainability.”
Reza Karimzadeh, Head of Radiology department, Reinier de Graaf ziekenhuis, Delft NL
“Today switching from radiography to fluoroscopy and back is fast and intuitive with zero downtime.”
Anne Sønderby, Radiographer, Frederikshavn Regional Hospital, Denmark
“We‘re able to decrease the patient dose and provide higher comfort for the patients.“
Karson Morgan, Director of Radiology, Nephi Hospital/USA.
“I like the live camera. It helps you avoid retakes.”
Katrine Staurem Ingebrigsten, Radiographer and Safety representative, St. Olav’s hospital Trondheim/Norway
For customized image quality and workflow improvements while keeping staff satisfied and patients at-ease
Possibilities for your Radiography and Fluoroscopy systems
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