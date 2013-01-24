Domača stran
Philips – kliknite tukaj, da se pomaknete na domačo stran

Iskalni pojmi

General care
zenition banner image

Philips general care solutions

Comprehensive solutions to address patient deterioration

Smart patient care and clinical intelligence where and when you need it

The general care floor encompasses a wide range of patients with varying conditions and needs. Sicker patients, unexpected clinical deterioration and lower nurse-to-patient ratios means your staff's job is increasingly more difficult.

We work with you to identify solutions to help in identifying potential patient deteriorations and tailor them to your organization’s needs and goals. Our portfolio of products, solutions and services ranges from advanced technology, devices and clinical algorithms, to clinical services, training and education that can be deployed as a comprehensive solution to solve your specific challenge in lower acuity care settings.

Helping you manage care challenges such as:

  • Unrecognized patient deterioration
  • Missed acute events
  • Cardiac arrest, sepsis and respiratory distress
  • Late or ineffective response and interventions
Talk to a sales rep
Stay up to date in General Care

The need for change is real in general care

Mortality icon

440,000

deaths from preventable medical errors every year in the US.1
ICU icon

8% to 12%

of hospitalizations experience medical errors and health-care related adverse events.2
Monitor icon

3x increase

in 30-day mortality for patients in the general ward who develop abnormal vital signs.3
General ward icon

85%

of all deaths occur outside of the ICU on the general ward.4
Infection icon

70% fewer

targeted HAIs can occur when care teams are aware of infection problems and take steps to prevent them.7
Heart rate icon

66%

of cardiac arrest patients show abnormal signs up to 6 hours prior but physicians are only notified 25% of the time.6

Our comprehensive patient deterioration solution


A customizable portfolio of products, software, technologies and people to help you build, manage and optimize an effective solution to detect and respond to patient deterioration outside the ICU.

Learn how we can help you deploy an optimized patient monitoring and decision support program.

Talk to a sales rep
Stay up to date in General Care

Assess

360 degree needs assessment of clinical, workflow and technical aspects

Acquire

Vital signs data automatically captured from bed and mobile patients with EMR integration

Analyze

Decision-support tools and automated EWS calculations designed for actionable clinical insights

Act

Customized alerts for acute event response and change management tools to take action

Solutions to support your journey to better care

Patient monitoring
Patient monitors that combine reliability with functionality, to equip clinicians with the comprehensive information they need, at the touch of a screen
Wearable surveillance
Wearable devices with wireless technology that transmit data where needed, while giving patients more mobility and freedom
Event notification management
Event notification management software provides a unified view of each patient’s medical condition from virtually anywhere, on almost any device
Early warning signs (EWS)
Automated early warning scoring systems to help care providers identify signs of a potential patient deterioration and intervene early
EMR/ADT connectivity
Integrated EMR/ADT connectivity solutions custom-designed for enterprise deployment and engineered to support comprehensive medical records
Clinical services and support
Clinical services and support tailored to your organization’s goals, along with change management to help improve both clinical care and operational effectiveness

Explore more in general care

Philips early warning scoring technology led to a reduction in patient codes at Saratoga Hostpial in New York

Why consider implementing automated EWS? Motivating factors your organization might share. 


View this and other videos featuring EWS advice and insights from clinical leaders

Rapid response to clinical deterioration with automated early warning scoring


Learn more about the benefits

Every respiratory measure matters        

 

Read how respiratory rate can be an early indicator of patient deterioration
Mandy Jones, Assistant director of Nursing Betsi Cadwaladr University health board

General Hospital in Bangor, UK, reports a reduction in serious events by 35%8 by incorporating Philips IntelliVue Guardian.

 

Watch the video

General Hospital in Bangor, UK, reports a reduction in serious events by 35%8 by incorporating Philips IntelliVue Guardian.


Watch the video
Philips early warning scoring technology led to a reduction in patient codes at Saratoga Hostpial in New York

See how Philips early warning scoring technology led to a reduction in patient codes at Saratoga Hospital in New York


Watch the video
Smart vital sign monitoring and EWS

Q&A: Smart vital sign monitoring and EWS


Read the article

Automated EWS makes a significant difference8


Read the Effect of an automated notification system for deteriorating ward patients on clinical outcomes

Automated EWS makes a significant difference8


Read the Effect of an automated notification system for deteriorating ward patients on clinical outcomes
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Kaj to pomeni?
Družba Philips ceni in spoštuje zasebnost svojih strank. Svoje dovoljenje lahko kadarkoli prekličete. Za več informacij preberite Pravilnik o zasebnosti družbe Philips.

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*

Contact details

*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*

Kaj to pomeni?

References


1 James, JT. A New, Evidence-based Estimate of Patient Harms Associated with Hospital Care. Journal of Patient Safety: September 2013 - Volume 9 - Issue 3 - p 122–128.)

2 Word Health Organization Europe

3 Fuhrmann L, Lippert A, Perner A, Østergaard D. Resuscitation. 2008 Jun;77(3):325-30. Epub 2008 Mar 14. PMID: 18342422 [PubMed - indexed for MEDLINE]

4 Lippincott, Williams and Wilkins, 2012

5 Mok, W et al. Attitudes towards vital signs monitoring in the detection of clinical deterioration: scale development and survey of ward nurses. Int J Qual Health Care (2015) 27 (3): 207-213.

6 Franklin C, Mathew J. Developing strategies to prevent in hospital cardiac arrest: analyzing responses of physicians and nurses in the hours before the event. Crit Care Med. 1994;22(2):244-247

7 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR): Vital Signs: Central Line--Associated Blood Stream Infections --- United States, 2001, 2008, and 2009. March 4, 2011 / 60(08);243-248. http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm6008a4.htm

8 Subbe, C.P., Duller, B. & Bellomo, R. Crit Care (2017) 21: 52. doi:10.1186/s13054-017-1635-z

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand