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The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter offers a 2.5 mm tip-to-imaging distance designed to assess more of the vessel than standard catheters by providing a closer visualization of highly stenosed lesions and distal anatomy. The short tip catheter fits through all 5F guides and has all features of our top-selling Eagle Eye Platinum model, including plug-and-play simplicity, three radiopaque markers, GlyDx hydrophilic coating, and SyncVision compatibility.*
Call +386 1 280 95 08
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Slovenia
Call: +386 1 280 95 08
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call +386 1 280 95 08
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Slovenia
Call: +386 1 280 95 08
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Improved deliverability in tortuosity
Improved deliverability in tortuosity
Improved deliverability in tortuosity
Improved deliverability in tortuosity
Improved lubricity
Improved lubricity
Improved lubricity
Improved lubricity
Closer visualization
Closer visualization
Closer visualization
Closer visualization
Low profile for complex cases
Low profile for complex cases
Low profile for complex cases
Low profile for complex cases
SyncVision compatibility
SyncVision compatibility
SyncVision compatibility
SyncVision compatibility
Markers for length estimation
Markers for length estimation
Markers for length estimation
Markers for length estimation
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Improved deliverability in tortuosity
Improved deliverability in tortuosity
Improved deliverability in tortuosity
Improved deliverability in tortuosity
Improved lubricity
Improved lubricity
Improved lubricity
Improved lubricity
Closer visualization
Closer visualization
Closer visualization
Closer visualization
Low profile for complex cases
Low profile for complex cases
Low profile for complex cases
Low profile for complex cases
SyncVision compatibility
SyncVision compatibility
SyncVision compatibility
SyncVision compatibility
Markers for length estimation
Markers for length estimation
Markers for length estimation
Markers for length estimation
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
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|Minimum guide catheter
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|Maximum guide wire
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|Minimum guide catheter
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|Maximum guide wire
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|Maximum imaging diameter
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|Working length
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|Frequency
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The IntraSight Interventional Applications Workspace is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to help identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.
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IntraSight Mobile is an easy-to-use, small footprint, digital IVUS imaging and physiology system, designed for peripheral vascular and coronary procedures, operable directly from the sterile field. This is available for the hospital, office-based lab, and ambulatory surgery center environment.
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The SyncVision precision guidance system is suitable with IntraSight and Core Integrated interventional platforms and streamlines lesion assessment, simplifies vessel sizing and enables precise therapy delivery all while integrating seamlessly in daily workflows in interventional suites of choice.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select country/regionSlovenija (Slovenščina)
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