Domača stran
Philips – kliknite tukaj, da se pomaknete na domačo stran

Iskalni pojmi

Critical Care
oxygen concentrators main

Informed decision making with critical care solutions

Talk to a sales rep
Stay up to date in Patient Monitoring

Acute unscheduled care in seven developed nations

Philips has sponsored an in-depth assessment of acute unscheduled care, the demands on acute care providers, and use of the emergency department across 7 countries. This research paper explores the similarities and differences in the factors leading to acute unscheduled care demands, care decision making, and care delivery in the ED and beyond.

Request the paper
critical-care
raw data on Philips critical care solutions - infographic

The increase in patient demand for critical care services, caused by the aging population and advances in medicine that extend life expectancy has put a tremendous strain on critical care¹. Delivering high quality critical care to your patients with limited staff and financial resources demands new approaches and thinking in today's complex healthcare environment.


Our critical care solutions provide the actionable information you may need for early patient intervention, allowing you to leverage scarce resources and deliver high-quality care to patients efficiently.

 

Discover:

  • Advanced physiologic monitoring and clinical informatics
  • Algorithms that aggregate patient data from multiple sources
  • Multi-platform, network-wide compatibility with IT infrastructure
  • Tele-health technologies that assist with patient management
  • Point of care imaging facilitating streamlined patient management


As your clinical partner for real-time, point-of-care ICU solutions, we can help you speed decision-making and intervene early to improve care across your enterprise.

Talk to a sales rep
Stay up to date in Patient Monitoring
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Kaj to pomeni?
Družba Philips ceni in spoštuje zasebnost svojih strank. Svoje dovoljenje lahko kadarkoli prekličete. Za več informacij preberite Pravilnik o zasebnosti družbe Philips.

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*

Contact details

*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*

Kaj to pomeni?

Solving real customer problems

Monitoring Alarms

Using mobile devices to manage monitoring alarms

 

With clinical context in their hands, caregivers at Isala Women and Children’s Hospital make informed decisions to respond to an alarm, escalate to a colleague or rule it non-actionable.

View video
Philips PIIC IX banner health customer video

Patient monitoring surveillance that brings together intelligent clinical views

 

See Philips IntelliVue information Center iX (PIIC iX) in action at Banner Health.

View video
Philips UHS customer interview

Implementing patient-worn monitoring on a WLAN


When University Health System (UHS) added a new million-square foot building to its complex in 2012, its leadership chose a WLAN Infrastructure to support its 325 IntelliVue MX40 patient-worn monitors, as well as its other monitoring and healthcare IT needs.
Read on
Saving lives and saving time in Critical Care

Saving lives and saving time in Critical Care

 

From the moment the Philips Sparq touchscreen mobile ultrasound system was delivered to the critical care team at The John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, the system made a huge impact on the service clinicians were able to deliver.

Read on
Patient data

Managing sheer volume of patient data

 

This video demonstrates how Philips’ clinical decision support tool, Horizon Trends, can help ICU clinicians identify trends in the patient’s condition over time and any deviations in measurements.

View video
Patient Information

Empowerment: Visualizing critical patient information in the ICU

 

Learn how clinicians can spot trends in a patient’s condition. Philips provides intelligent data based on sophisticated algorithms in an easy-to-visualize format.

View video

Innovation spotlight

Philips and Masimo partner in patient monitoring and select therapy solutions

critical care baby

 

Sensor and signal processing technologies are an essential component of patient monitoring solutions, and Masimo is a prolific innovator in this field.  In 2016 Philips and Masimo signed a multi-year business partnership agreement in patient monitoring and select therapy solutions.

View Video

Philips rehabilitates the ICU department at Machakos Hospital

Philips critical care solutions rehabilitates Machakos ICU department

 

In May 2015, Philips unveiled an entirely refurbished Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the Hospital (Machakos County) Kenya. This is the first of eleven ICU departments in hospitals across the country that Philips is transforming as part of a tender contract awarded to Philips by the Central Government of Kenya to support healthcare revitalization across the country.

Read on

Related critical care topics

Critical care solutions

  •  
    IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia Critical care information system

    IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia  

    • Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence
    • Provides standardized, structured documentation across units
    • Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities
    NOCTN332
    Poglejte ta izdelek
  •  
    CX50 Ultrasound system

    CX50 Critical care

    • Premium technologies for proven performance
    • PureWave imaging for technically difficult patients
    • SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
    795076CC
    Poglejte ta izdelek
  •  
    Sparq Ultrasound system

    Sparq  

    • Simplicity Mode simplifies your controls on the system.
    • Intuitive Dynamic Interface makes scanning easy
    • Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
    795090CC
    Poglejte ta izdelek
1 Society of Critical Care Medicine, Critical Care Statistics webpage

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand