Upgrading services

Technology Maximizer helps your organization achieve its goals by proactively and cost effectively maintaining the latest regulatory-approved software and hardware release levels for your equipment.
We’re committed to proactively addressing security concerns. We offer a comprehensive security plan to deliver the safety of patient, personal and business data. Our updated Product Security Statement reflects the rapidly changing security environment and ensures designed-in security in all our products to meet the latest challenges.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
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Spletna stran je namenjena samo osebam, ki medicinske pripomočke uporabljajo kot profesionalci, vključno z osebami, ki opravljajo poklice v zdravstveni dejavnosti, osebami, ki delujejo za zdravstvene subjekte, ali subjekti, ki trgujejo z medicinskimi pripomočki kot profesionalci. Spletno mesto nikakor ni namenjeno potrošnikom ali splošni javnosti.
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