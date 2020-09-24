Search terms

Education Services
Clinical education programs
Operational and professional development programs
Product and Clinical Applications Education
Technical education programs
Role based
People focused, supportive and long-term

Education Services

Enterprise services

  • Education Services
  • Clinical education programs
  • Technical education programs
  • Operational and professional development programs
  • Role based
  • Product and Clinical Applications Education
  • People focused, supportive and long-term

    Philips Education Services can help you define and deliver the learning and development activities your staff need to grow and develop.

    Grow knowledge and satisfaction with education and training. We offer extensive personalized and continuous clinical, technical, operational and professional development education programs that are accessible anytime, anywhere. Let Philips help you define and deliver the learning and development activities you and your staff need for your combined success.

     

    We provide:

    Relevant, role and competency-based education programs, delivered online, on-site or remotely by knowledgeable, expert instructors.

    Continuous, outcomes-based learning journeys.

    Fit for your needs and budget via subscription, pre-paid credits and a la carte options.

    Access Philips Learning Center

    Do you have an enrollment key? Access directly courses you’ve purchased.

     

    Go to Learning Center

    Education service delivery

    Service delivery summary

    Choose from over 1700 comprehensive programs at Learning Connection spanning clinical pathway, product and professional development.
     

    Philips education services

    Benefits

    Philips Education Services provides access anytime, anywhere to comprehensive education programs via a blended learning approach, embracing the latest in e-learning, data and analytics alongside behavioral insights to ensure knowledge retention and enjoyment.

     

    • People focused, supportive and long-term

    • Evidence-based and outcomes orientated

    • Reusable, modular and smart

    • Easy to implement and budget for via a Philips Services Clinical Excellence Agreement

    Why education services

    Why now

    The shift to value based care starts with valuing and investing in healthcare’s greatest cost and also its greatest resource; its people, by ensuring continuous learning and development opportunities fit for the modern era. After all, while digitization may get the majority of air-time in healthcare, it is remains the industry’s people who are on the frontline and need to keep their skills sharp.
     
    • Act now for future benefits
    • Opt for educational programs fit for the modern era
    • Train to retrain, upskill and futureproof

    Education financial model

    Financial and delivery model

    Continuous staff development on budget. We want to make it easy to buy the education you need for yourself or your staff. That’s why we tailor the offering and payment models to your department or individual needs, from buying individual seats at a course or a day on-site, to full role and competency-based education programs and learning paths offered as part of a multi-year subscription.


    To make education as standardized and possible to deploy as a full service model, we have also developed customizable multi-year education subscriptions that take care of all your ongoing education needs, on an individual, departmental and enterprise level.

    Related services

    • Managed Services
      Managed Services

      Managed Services is our comprehensive, outcome-based healthcare solution, including Managed Equipment Services (MES) and Managed Technology Services (MTS)

    • Technology Maximizer
      Technology Maximizer

      Boost your clinical capabilities and the performance of your equipment via software upgrades and refreshing your hardware.

    • RightFit Service Agreements
      RightFit Service Agreements

      Flexible contracts for imaging systems, patient monitoring systems and ultrasound devices are designed to evolve to meet your changing business needs.

    • Remote services and connectivity
      Remote services and connectivity

      Our advanced virtual private network allows for remote proactive support and helps us sustain your systems from a distance, without interrupting your routine.

    Related stories

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    Let us know how we can help.

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