Dynamic Coronary Roadmap, a technology that creates a motion-compensated, real-time view of coronary arteries by superimposing a highlighted coronary angiogram onto a live 2D fluoroscopic image. This colored roadmap adjusts automatically, providing continuous visual feedback on the positioning of wires and catheters during PCI procedures.
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Features
Real-time guidance
Real-time guidance
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices, and has been proven to reduce contrast agent usage by 28.8% [1].
Real-time guidance
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices, and has been proven to reduce contrast agent usage by 28.8% [1].
Real-time guidance
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices, and has been proven to reduce contrast agent usage by 28.8% [1].
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices, and has been proven to reduce contrast agent usage by 28.8% [1].
Confident navigation
Navigate with confidence
Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary arteries to confidently position the device.
Navigate with confidence
Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary arteries to confidently position the device.
Navigate with confidence
Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary arteries to confidently position the device.
Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary arteries to confidently position the device.
Seamless integration
Seamless integration
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into the standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.
Seamless integration
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into the standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.
Seamless integration
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into the standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into the standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices, and has been proven to reduce contrast agent usage by 28.8% [1].
Real-time guidance
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices, and has been proven to reduce contrast agent usage by 28.8% [1].
Real-time guidance
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices, and has been proven to reduce contrast agent usage by 28.8% [1].
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices, and has been proven to reduce contrast agent usage by 28.8% [1].
Confident navigation
Navigate with confidence
Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary arteries to confidently position the device.
Navigate with confidence
Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary arteries to confidently position the device.
Navigate with confidence
Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary arteries to confidently position the device.
Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary arteries to confidently position the device.
Seamless integration
Seamless integration
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into the standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.
Seamless integration
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into the standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.
Seamless integration
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into the standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into the standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap versus standard angiography for percutaneous coronary intervention: the randomised, multicentre DCR4 Contrast trial www.documents.philips.com/assets/20240219/0e2a77c4a6904c6eaae3b11b00df6861.pdf
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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