Domača stran
Philips – kliknite tukaj, da se pomaknete na domačo stran

Iskalni pojmi

Tumor Board | Precision Diagnosis | Philips Healthcare
masthead background

Multi-disciplinary collaboration made easy

Integrating your departments to create a unified patient view for collaborative decision making

Request your demo
Oncology Tumor Board Collaborator thumbnail

Oncology Tumor Board Orchestrator

Virtual Tumor Board solution
Philips' solution transforms and enhances the Tumor Board process. It streamlines preparation, enhances review and analysis, and empowers the cancer care team to reach clinical treatment decisions based upon rich dashboards, reports, and structured patient data. The sessions can be attended virtually or in-person -synchronously or asynchronously.

A solution that supports you every step of the way

Offering based on customers’ needs

Offering based on customer needs
Services that consistently prove their value

Actionable

Flexible tools that can be customized for your assets intuitive and automated workflows. Seamless integration with systems like EMR, pathology, LIMS, and PACS.

Configurable

Tailored workflows to capture disease uniqueness.

Predictive

Robust dashboards and analytics to enable informed decisions.
Let's create together

Virtual tumor board to enable collaborative decision making

laptop image
Digital Pathology
Radiology
Genomics
Advanced visualization
Oncology Pathways
Digital Pathology
Radiology
Genomics
Advanced visualization
Oncology Pathways

Digital Pathology

Pathologists are able to open their cases to explain tumor annotations, corresponding quantitative data, and their diagnosis.
Learn more

Radiology

Access radiology images and annotations.
Learn more

Genomics

Genomic biomarker information.
Learn more

Advanced visualization

Advanced visualization for enhanced clinical decision support.
Learn more

Oncology Pathways

In partnership with:
dfci logo
Learn more

Add clinical trials to your tumor boards

With the exponential growth of clinical trials, it is challenging to consistently keep up with which ones might be beneficial for your patients.
 

In a recent article posted by ASCO, “patients whose physicians participated in tumor boards weekly had an estimated 60% higher odds of enrolling in a clinical trial than patients whose doctors participated less often or never.”1
 

This is why we have connected all of our tumor boards to the latest clinical trials through advanced clinical trial matching. Your patients matter to us.
Connect your hospital to clinical trials
1 Post, The ASCO. “Oncologist Participation in Tumor Board Meetings May Be Associated With Improved Outcomes for Patients With Lung or Colorectal Cancers.” ASCO News, Oct. 2014, www.ascopost.com/News/18702.
Connect your lab to your tumor board experience banner background

Connect your lab to your tumor board experience

Philips Oncology Genomics Workspace provides your oncologists a unified view of relevant therapies and clinical trials in the context of each patient’s unique genomic profile, which can help your clinicians make evidence-based decisions on patient treatment.
Learn more
seamless interoperable connections background

Seamless interoperable connections

Connecting systems and teams is critical to providing the personalized, end-to-end care patients need. Our tumor board solutions seamlessly connect to your hospital's PACS systems, LIMS systems, EMR, and much more. Our systems are hosted on Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise, ensuring connectivity between departments to readily update your tumor boards with the most up to date information.
Learn more about iBE

Our Oncology informatics portfolio

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Kaj to pomeni?
Družba Philips ceni in spoštuje zasebnost svojih strank. Svoje dovoljenje lahko kadarkoli prekličete. Za več informacij preberite Pravilnik o zasebnosti družbe Philips.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand