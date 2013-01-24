ITD GmbH
Sportsplatzstrasse 3
84381 Johanniskirchen
Germany
E-mail: sales@itd-cart.com
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Ph: +49-89-6144 25-0
Fax: +49-89-6144 25-20
Learn more about double pivot arm (250mm+250mm) wall mounting options, from ITD, for the IntelliVue MP5 patient monitors.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
ITD part number: TH.2216.991
ITD part number: TH.2252.991
ITD part number: TH.2218.991
ITD part no. TH.2220.991
ITD part number TH.2222.991
|Tested to
|
|Maximum load, arm
|
|Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
|
|Finish
|
