Search terms
Philips IntelliVue MP5 bedside patient monitor provides actionable information about your patients. It delivers IntelliVue monitoring power and functionality in a compact, rugged housing to serve a wide range of care environments.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Score on a spot-check monitor
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Score on a spot-check monitor
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Score on a spot-check monitor
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Score on a spot-check monitor
Intuitive touchscreen simplifies use
Intuitive touchscreen simplifies use
Intuitive touchscreen simplifies use
Wired and wireless networking provides data stream
Wired and wireless networking provides data stream
Wired and wireless networking provides data stream
Dynamic Wave area auto-sizes waves
Dynamic Wave area auto-sizes waves
Dynamic Wave area auto-sizes waves
Horizon Trends provide context
Horizon Trends provide context
Horizon Trends provide context
High-resolution display option enhances viewing
High-resolution display option enhances viewing
High-resolution display option enhances viewing
Essential measurements to support informed decisions
Essential measurements to support informed decisions
Essential measurements to support informed decisions
Flexible MX40 connection with short range radio
Flexible MX40 connection with short range radio
Flexible MX40 connection with short range radio
ST Map to recognize changes
ST Map to recognize changes
ST Map to recognize changes
ProtocolWatch to simplify evidence-based care
ProtocolWatch to simplify evidence-based care
ProtocolWatch to simplify evidence-based care
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Score on a spot-check monitor
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Score on a spot-check monitor
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Score on a spot-check monitor
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Score on a spot-check monitor
Intuitive touchscreen simplifies use
Intuitive touchscreen simplifies use
Intuitive touchscreen simplifies use
Wired and wireless networking provides data stream
Wired and wireless networking provides data stream
Wired and wireless networking provides data stream
Dynamic Wave area auto-sizes waves
Dynamic Wave area auto-sizes waves
Dynamic Wave area auto-sizes waves
Horizon Trends provide context
Horizon Trends provide context
Horizon Trends provide context
High-resolution display option enhances viewing
High-resolution display option enhances viewing
High-resolution display option enhances viewing
Essential measurements to support informed decisions
Essential measurements to support informed decisions
Essential measurements to support informed decisions
Flexible MX40 connection with short range radio
Flexible MX40 connection with short range radio
Flexible MX40 connection with short range radio
ST Map to recognize changes
ST Map to recognize changes
ST Map to recognize changes
ProtocolWatch to simplify evidence-based care
ProtocolWatch to simplify evidence-based care
ProtocolWatch to simplify evidence-based care
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select country/regionSlovenija (Slovenščina)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Spletna stran je namenjena samo osebam, ki medicinske pripomočke uporabljajo kot profesionalci, vključno z osebami, ki opravljajo poklice v zdravstveni dejavnosti, osebami, ki delujejo za zdravstvene subjekte, ali subjekti, ki trgujejo z medicinskimi pripomočki kot profesionalci. Spletno mesto nikakor ni namenjeno potrošnikom ali splošni javnosti.
Ali ste oseba, ki izpolnjuje zgornja merila?