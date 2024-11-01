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Lumify iOS power module

Powers Lumify iOS transducers

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The Lumify Power Module connects to the iOS device and powers the transducer. It is attached to the iPhone or iPad case. The Lumify iOS Power Module connects to the lightning port of iOS device with the rigid cable when using a case or the flex cable when using the mounting plate. Contains one Lumify iOS Power module.

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Lumify for iOS
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
Click here for more information
Lumify for iOS
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
  • Lumify for iOS
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Lumify for iOS
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
Click here for more information
Lumify for iOS
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

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