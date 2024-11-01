The Lumify Power Module connects to the iOS device and powers the transducer. It is attached to the iPhone or iPad case. The Lumify iOS Power Module connects to the lightning port of iOS device with the rigid cable when using a case or the flex cable when using the mounting plate. Contains one Lumify iOS Power module.
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