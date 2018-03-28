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Avalon FM40

Fetal monitor

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Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse to measure fetal & maternal heart rates separately, enhancing diagnostic confidence.

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Features
Extensive fetal parameters
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.

Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed
For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.

Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.
Click here for more information
Extensive fetal parameters
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.
Click here for more information
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.
Large, intuitive color display
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

The luminous color display and optional external touch screen has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
The luminous color display and optional external touch screen has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

The luminous color display and optional external touch screen has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
Click here for more information
Large, intuitive color display
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

The luminous color display and optional external touch screen has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
Reliability features
Reliability features provide additional support

Reliability features provide additional support

With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of continuous data with a backup memory, battery operation, and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.

Reliability features provide additional support

Reliability features provide additional support
With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of continuous data with a backup memory, battery operation, and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.

Reliability features provide additional support

With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of continuous data with a backup memory, battery operation, and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
Click here for more information
Reliability features
Reliability features provide additional support

Reliability features provide additional support

With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of continuous data with a backup memory, battery operation, and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Philips’ patented Smart Pulse technology, standard on all Avalon fetal monitors, distinguishes maternal pulse from fetal heart rate without extra sensors. It continuously displays maternal pulse data, while cross-channel verification helps identify fetal heart-rate coincidence, including in twins and triplets, to reduce confusion and support clinical decisions.

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Philips’ patented Smart Pulse technology, standard on all Avalon fetal monitors, distinguishes maternal pulse from fetal heart rate without extra sensors. It continuously displays maternal pulse data, while cross-channel verification helps identify fetal heart-rate coincidence, including in twins and triplets, to reduce confusion and support clinical decisions.

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Philips’ patented Smart Pulse technology, standard on all Avalon fetal monitors, distinguishes maternal pulse from fetal heart rate without extra sensors. It continuously displays maternal pulse data, while cross-channel verification helps identify fetal heart-rate coincidence, including in twins and triplets, to reduce confusion and support clinical decisions.
Click here for more information
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Philips’ patented Smart Pulse technology, standard on all Avalon fetal monitors, distinguishes maternal pulse from fetal heart rate without extra sensors. It continuously displays maternal pulse data, while cross-channel verification helps identify fetal heart-rate coincidence, including in twins and triplets, to reduce confusion and support clinical decisions.
Triplet monitoring option
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Click here for more information
Triplet monitoring option
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
External touch display option
External touch display option for flexibility

External touch display option for flexibility

The optional external touch display gives caregivers flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.

External touch display option for flexibility

External touch display option for flexibility
The optional external touch display gives caregivers flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.

External touch display option for flexibility

The optional external touch display gives caregivers flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.
Click here for more information
External touch display option
External touch display option for flexibility

External touch display option for flexibility

The optional external touch display gives caregivers flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.
Smart transducers
Smart transducers to simplify operation

Smart transducers to simplify operation

The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.

Smart transducers to simplify operation

Smart transducers to simplify operation
The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.

Smart transducers to simplify operation

The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.
Click here for more information
Smart transducers
Smart transducers to simplify operation

Smart transducers to simplify operation

The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.
Variety of readings
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.
Click here for more information
Variety of readings
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.
  • Extensive fetal parameters
  • IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
  • Large, intuitive color display
  • Reliability features
See all features
Extensive fetal parameters
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.

Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed
For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.

Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.
Click here for more information
Extensive fetal parameters
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.
Click here for more information
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.
Large, intuitive color display
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

The luminous color display and optional external touch screen has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
The luminous color display and optional external touch screen has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

The luminous color display and optional external touch screen has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
Click here for more information
Large, intuitive color display
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

The luminous color display and optional external touch screen has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
Reliability features
Reliability features provide additional support

Reliability features provide additional support

With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of continuous data with a backup memory, battery operation, and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.

Reliability features provide additional support

Reliability features provide additional support
With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of continuous data with a backup memory, battery operation, and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.

Reliability features provide additional support

With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of continuous data with a backup memory, battery operation, and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
Click here for more information
Reliability features
Reliability features provide additional support

Reliability features provide additional support

With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of continuous data with a backup memory, battery operation, and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Philips’ patented Smart Pulse technology, standard on all Avalon fetal monitors, distinguishes maternal pulse from fetal heart rate without extra sensors. It continuously displays maternal pulse data, while cross-channel verification helps identify fetal heart-rate coincidence, including in twins and triplets, to reduce confusion and support clinical decisions.

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Philips’ patented Smart Pulse technology, standard on all Avalon fetal monitors, distinguishes maternal pulse from fetal heart rate without extra sensors. It continuously displays maternal pulse data, while cross-channel verification helps identify fetal heart-rate coincidence, including in twins and triplets, to reduce confusion and support clinical decisions.

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Philips’ patented Smart Pulse technology, standard on all Avalon fetal monitors, distinguishes maternal pulse from fetal heart rate without extra sensors. It continuously displays maternal pulse data, while cross-channel verification helps identify fetal heart-rate coincidence, including in twins and triplets, to reduce confusion and support clinical decisions.
Click here for more information
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Philips’ patented Smart Pulse technology, standard on all Avalon fetal monitors, distinguishes maternal pulse from fetal heart rate without extra sensors. It continuously displays maternal pulse data, while cross-channel verification helps identify fetal heart-rate coincidence, including in twins and triplets, to reduce confusion and support clinical decisions.
Triplet monitoring option
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Click here for more information
Triplet monitoring option
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
External touch display option
External touch display option for flexibility

External touch display option for flexibility

The optional external touch display gives caregivers flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.

External touch display option for flexibility

External touch display option for flexibility
The optional external touch display gives caregivers flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.

External touch display option for flexibility

The optional external touch display gives caregivers flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.
Click here for more information
External touch display option
External touch display option for flexibility

External touch display option for flexibility

The optional external touch display gives caregivers flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.
Smart transducers
Smart transducers to simplify operation

Smart transducers to simplify operation

The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.

Smart transducers to simplify operation

Smart transducers to simplify operation
The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.

Smart transducers to simplify operation

The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.
Click here for more information
Smart transducers
Smart transducers to simplify operation

Smart transducers to simplify operation

The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.
Variety of readings
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.
Click here for more information
Variety of readings
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.

Avalon CL in action

  • avaloncl image

    Avalon CL - A moving birth experience for mom, for baby, for you. View this video to see how Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and Heidelberg Hospital are allowing expectant moms to stand, sit, walk, and take a relaxing shower or bath during labor.

     

    Download the brochure for more details>

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  • avalon n 2

     

    Thanks to the wireless capabilities of the Avalon CL maternal and fetal heart monitoring solution, mothers can move around freely and caregivers can access patient information remotely. Watch this video to see how the Burnside Hospital in Australia delivers a new birthing experience for mothers, OB clinicians and nurses.

    Documentation

    Brochure (2)

    Brochure

    Brochure (2)

    Brochure

    See all documentation

    Brochure (2)

    Brochure

    Specifications

    General
    General
    Care stage
    • Antepartum
    Patient type
    • Fetal and maternal
    Waveforms
    Waveforms
    Waveform display
    • MECG
    Parameters
    Parameters
    External fetal parameters
    • US/Toco
    Twin capability
    • Standard
    Triplets capability
    • Optional
    Internal fetal parameters
    • N/A
    Smart Pulse technology
    • Standard
    Maternal parameters
    • Pulse, MECG, NIBP, Sp02
    Cross channel verification
    • Standard
    Fetal movement profile
    • Standard
    Interfaces
    Interfaces
    PS/2 interfaces
    • Optional
    Video out interface
    • Standard
    External touch interface
    • Standard
    Rear interface for Avalon CTS
    • Standard
    Interfaces
    Interfaces
    System interface (optional)
    • Serial, LAN
    Readings
    Readings
    NST trace interpretation (optional)
    • Up to three Fetal Heart Rates (FHR)
    NST timer
    • Standard
    Data storage
    Data storage
    Data buffer
    • Up to one hour(s)
    Weight
    Weight
    Weight of system
    • &lt;19.8 Ibs/&lt;9.0 kg
    Display
    Display
    Monitor screen display
    • 6.5 in/16.51 cm
    Touchscreen operation
    • Standard
    General
    General
    Care stage
    • Antepartum
    Patient type
    • Fetal and maternal
    Waveforms
    Waveforms
    Waveform display
    • MECG
    See all specifications
    General
    General
    Care stage
    • Antepartum
    Patient type
    • Fetal and maternal
    Waveforms
    Waveforms
    Waveform display
    • MECG
    Parameters
    Parameters
    External fetal parameters
    • US/Toco
    Twin capability
    • Standard
    Triplets capability
    • Optional
    Internal fetal parameters
    • N/A
    Smart Pulse technology
    • Standard
    Maternal parameters
    • Pulse, MECG, NIBP, Sp02
    Cross channel verification
    • Standard
    Fetal movement profile
    • Standard
    Interfaces
    Interfaces
    PS/2 interfaces
    • Optional
    Video out interface
    • Standard
    External touch interface
    • Standard
    Rear interface for Avalon CTS
    • Standard
    Interfaces
    Interfaces
    System interface (optional)
    • Serial, LAN
    Readings
    Readings
    NST trace interpretation (optional)
    • Up to three Fetal Heart Rates (FHR)
    NST timer
    • Standard
    Data storage
    Data storage
    Data buffer
    • Up to one hour(s)
    Weight
    Weight
    Weight of system
    • &lt;19.8 Ibs/&lt;9.0 kg
    Display
    Display
    Monitor screen display
    • 6.5 in/16.51 cm
    Touchscreen operation
    • Standard

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