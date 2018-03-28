Avalon FM20

Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse. It measures the fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.
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|Operating time (optional)
|
|Care stage
|
|Patient type
|
|Not for diagnostic use
|
|External fetal parameters
|
|Twin capability
|
|Triplets capability
|
|Internal fetal parameters
|
|Maternal parameters
|
|Smart Pulse technology
|
|Cross channel verification
|
|Fetal movement profile
|
|PS/2 interfaces
|
|System interface (optional)
|
|NST timer
|
|NST trace interpretation (optional)
|
|Data buffer
|
|Weight without battery option
|
|Weight with battery option
|
|Monitor screen display
|
|Touchscreen operation
|
|Operating time (optional)
|
|Care stage
|
|Patient type
|
|Operating time (optional)
|
|Care stage
|
|Patient type
|
|Not for diagnostic use
|
|External fetal parameters
|
|Twin capability
|
|Triplets capability
|
|Internal fetal parameters
|
|Maternal parameters
|
|Smart Pulse technology
|
|Cross channel verification
|
|Fetal movement profile
|
|PS/2 interfaces
|
|System interface (optional)
|
|NST timer
|
|NST trace interpretation (optional)
|
|Data buffer
|
|Weight without battery option
|
|Weight with battery option
|
|Monitor screen display
|
|Touchscreen operation
|
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