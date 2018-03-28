Avalon FM50

The FM50 is intended for more complex antepartum and intrapartum cases and measures fetal heart rate (including noninvasive triplet monitoring), provides alarms, and supports direct fetal ECG. Maternal parameters include toco, intrauterine pressure, blood pressure, pulse rate, pulse oximetry, ECG, an alternative form factor, two dedicated rear tele sockets, and a VGA output for an external display.
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|Care stage
|
|Patient type
|
|Waveforms displayed
|
|External fetal parameters
|
|Twin capability
|
|Triplets capability
|
|Internal fetal parameters
|
|Smart Pulse technology
|
|Maternal parameters
|
|Cross channel verification
|
|Fetal movement profile
|
|PS/2 interfaces
|
|Video out interface
|
|Rear interface for Avalon CTS
|
|System interface (optional)
|
|NST trace interpretation (optional)
|
|NST timer
|
|Data buffer
|
|Weight of system
|
|Monitor screen display
|
|Touchscreen operation
|
|Care stage
|
|Patient type
|
|Waveforms displayed
|
|Care stage
|
|Patient type
|
|Waveforms displayed
|
|External fetal parameters
|
|Twin capability
|
|Triplets capability
|
|Internal fetal parameters
|
|Smart Pulse technology
|
|Maternal parameters
|
|Cross channel verification
|
|Fetal movement profile
|
|PS/2 interfaces
|
|Video out interface
|
|Rear interface for Avalon CTS
|
|System interface (optional)
|
|NST trace interpretation (optional)
|
|NST timer
|
|Data buffer
|
|Weight of system
|
|Monitor screen display
|
|Touchscreen operation
|
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