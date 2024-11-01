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The Philips DoseAware series of dose feedback tools for X-ray environments displays the invisible nature of radiation in real time – and makes it easy for medical staff to monitor and track their radiation exposure during their shift. As a result, it empowers caregivers to take control and immediate action to protect their health and well-being.
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Philips Slovenia
Call: +386 1 280 95 08
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call +386 1 280 95 08
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Slovenia
Call: +386 1 280 95 08
Real-time dose feedback
Real-time dose feedback
Real-time dose feedback
Real-time dose feedback
DoseAware Xtend
DoseAware Xtend
DoseAware Xtend
DoseAware Xtend
Personal Dose Meter (PDM)
Personal Dose Meter (PDM)
Personal Dose Meter (PDM)
Personal Dose Meter (PDM)
Dosimetry hub
Dosimetry hub
Dosimetry hub
Dosimetry hub
Base Station
Base Station
Base Station
Base Station
Feedback during procedures
Feedback during procedures
Feedback during procedures
Feedback during procedures
Dose view software
Dose view software
Dose view software
Dose view software
Procedural dose review
Procedural dose review
Procedural dose review
Procedural dose review
Dose management software
Dose management software
Dose management software
Dose management software
Dose report generation
Dose report generation
Dose report generation
Dose report generation
Real-time dose feedback
Real-time dose feedback
Real-time dose feedback
Real-time dose feedback
DoseAware Xtend
DoseAware Xtend
DoseAware Xtend
DoseAware Xtend
Personal Dose Meter (PDM)
Personal Dose Meter (PDM)
Personal Dose Meter (PDM)
Personal Dose Meter (PDM)
Dosimetry hub
Dosimetry hub
Dosimetry hub
Dosimetry hub
Base Station
Base Station
Base Station
Base Station
Feedback during procedures
Feedback during procedures
Feedback during procedures
Feedback during procedures
Dose view software
Dose view software
Dose view software
Dose view software
Procedural dose review
Procedural dose review
Procedural dose review
Procedural dose review
Dose management software
Dose management software
Dose management software
Dose management software
Dose report generation
Dose report generation
Dose report generation
Dose report generation
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Experience exceptional imaging clarity and flexibility for performing a wide variety of cases with our fourth generation Flat Detector systems. Part of the Zenition mobile C-arm family – a series of harmonized mobile C-arm that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilities.
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Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry-leading image-guided therapy solution enables your teams to benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. You can seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen a tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
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The Philips Azurion with FlexArm is designed to give you more freedom in your interventional and surgical environment. Its flexible ceiling-mounted design adapts to your workflow, supporting a wide variety of room layouts and procedures within a single suite. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you advance your suite performance and deliver superior care.
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ClarityIQ, available on Azurion systems, uses real-time image processing algorithms and computer technology to optimize image quality.
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The TSM Pro allows for integrating and connecting the touch screen operation of compatible applications, resulting in less clutter at tableside. Access physiology, IVUS, hemodynamic measurements, interventional tools and all imaging parameters – to work quickly and decisively.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select country/regionSlovenija (Slovenščina)
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