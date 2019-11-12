Touch screen module pro

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The TSM Pro allows for integrating and connecting the touch screen operation of compatible applications, resulting in less clutter at tableside. Access physiology, IVUS, hemodynamic measurements, interventional tools and all imaging parameters – to work quickly and decisively.
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Philips Slovenia
Call: +386 1 280 95 08
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call +386 1 280 95 08
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Slovenia
Call: +386 1 280 95 08
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Promotes effective teamwork
Promotes effective teamwork
Promotes effective teamwork
Promotes effective teamwork
Clear-cut communication
Clear-cut communication
Clear-cut communication
Clear-cut communication
Bright visual cues
Bright visual cues
Bright visual cues
Bright visual cues
Flexible placement
Flexible placement
Flexible placement
Flexible placement
Welcomes third party systems
Welcomes third party systems
Welcomes third party systems
Welcomes third party systems
Enhances visibility of details
Enhances visibility of details
Enhances visibility of details
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Promotes effective teamwork
Promotes effective teamwork
Promotes effective teamwork
Promotes effective teamwork
Clear-cut communication
Clear-cut communication
Clear-cut communication
Clear-cut communication
Bright visual cues
Bright visual cues
Bright visual cues
Bright visual cues
Flexible placement
Flexible placement
Flexible placement
Flexible placement
Welcomes third party systems
Welcomes third party systems
Welcomes third party systems
Welcomes third party systems
Enhances visibility of details
Enhances visibility of details
Enhances visibility of details
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Philips Azurion system with SmartCT allows you to perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently with a unique user experience. Advanced capabilities integrated with an innovative system geometry support improved workflow, helping you to optimize your lab performance and provide superior care to your patients.
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Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 7 with 12'' flat detector. This high-performance image-guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at tableside for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
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Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry-leading image-guided therapy solution enables your teams to benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. You can seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen a tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
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Discover amazing new possibilities for interventional cardiology, pediatric cardiology or electrophysiology with the Azurion 7 Series biplane with two 12'' detectors. This industry-leading Image Guided Therapy System allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with consistent user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
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Perform an array of cardiac and vascular interventions with singular precision and ease on the Azurion 7 biplane with one 20'' and one 12'' detector. This industry-leading image-guided therapy platform allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select country/regionSlovenija (Slovenščina)
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