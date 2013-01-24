Domača stran
Philips – kliknite tukaj, da se pomaknete na domačo stran

Iskalni pojmi

Patient Population Management
maximizing icu capabilities

Leverage your ICU resources to reduce costs and improve care

Kontaktiraj nas
General mortality - General floor lenght of stay
Source: A Multi-center Study of ICU Telemedicine Reengineering of Adult Critical Care.

Maximizing ICU capabilities


There are millions of critical care patients in the US and not nearly enough providers to care for them.


To address this alarming shortage, hospitals need to rethink their approach to patient population management. It’s not about the number of clinicians; it’s about leveraging resources to provide consistent, high-quality care.


Telehealth technologies can help by enabling round-the-clock patient monitoring with limited staff. But technology alone isn’t enough. That’s why our comprehensive tele-icu solutions also include clinical support and proven processes to help you maximize capabilities, reduce costs and improve patient care.

 

Learn more about telehealth solutions for Critical Care.

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Kaj to pomeni?
Družba Philips ceni in spoštuje zasebnost svojih strank. Svoje dovoljenje lahko kadarkoli prekličete. Za več informacij preberite Pravilnik o zasebnosti družbe Philips.

Revolutionizing critical care delivery

Get a real-life perspective on how eICU has transformed critical care

Get a real-life perspective on how eICU has transformed critical care

eICU has revolutionized the way we take care of people in the intensive care unit
"eICU has revolutionized the way we take care of people in the intensive care unit.”
Monitor more than 100 patients from one ICU center
Monitor more than 100 patients from one ICU center.
eICU communicates with bedside in real-time with 2-way audio/video
eICU communicates with bedside in real-time with 2-way audio/video.

Study reveals eICU improves outcomes and reduces costs

Results of largest study of critical care telemedicine

Results of largest study of critical care telemedicine 

According to a recent report in CHEST Journal’s Online First, ICU telemedicine is the key to improving patient care at a lower cost. The study examined the impact of Philips Hospital to Home eICU Program on 118,990 critical care patients, across 56 ICUs, 32 hospitals and 19 health systems over a five-year period. The results demonstrated reductions in both mortality and length of stay.


The eICU program is a comprehensive technology and clinical reengineering program that features proprietary clinical decision support, real-time reporting tools and targeted process redesign.

 

Source: A Multi-center Study of ICU Telemedicine Reengineering of Adult Critical Care.

Critical care solutions

Related topics

Related topics

Comprehensive support for an alarming problem

Comprehensive support for an alarming problem

Target care through prompt, actionable alerts with our alarm management solutions and consulting services.

 

Read now

Speed patient recovery

Manage hospital acquired infections to speed recovery

Preempt hospital acquired infections with tools to speed patient recovery and shorten length of stay

 

Read now

Comprehensive support for an alarming problem

Rapid response with Early Warning Scoring

Spot patient deterioration quickly and send proper notification to Rapid Response Teams through automated early warning scores.

 

Read now

Resources

  • Philips Hospital to Home
    Philips Hospital to Home
    Inova Health Systems eICU In Action
    Inova Health System's eICU In Action

    Downloads

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand