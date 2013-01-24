After the upgrade to dStream usage of our MR and therefore our day to day activities became so much simpler, more intuitive and comfortable.
Thanks to the digital dStream architecture the quality of image has improved significantly, without compromising on the throughput time, which has also improved. We saved 20%-40% of the previous examination time."
Maciej Rachalewski
Head of Radiology Department
Move to a digital MRI with minimum hassle and maximum value, thanks to our SmartParth to dStream solution:
Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs.
The clinical application selector will help you find applications available to you through a SmartPath to dStream upgrade.
You can turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy.
Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy
Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy
Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy
Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.