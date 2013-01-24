Moreover, you may also see the following tabs:

Cases

Cases covered by this particular Contract

Installed Products

Installed Products covered by this Contract

Entitlements

Entitlements** will provide information on Contract details such as:

Initial, Onsite, Uptime and Parts Delivery SLAs (Service Level Agreement)

Number of Preventative Maintenance visits

Included Service Types and Spare Parts

Documents

Documents relating to Installed Products covered by a given Contract such as:

Customer Service Reports (CSR) / Action Notification Report (ANR) - Engineer’s summary of the service performed.

Test and Inspection Results - Predicitive Maintenance specific report based on the feedback from the engineer.

By default, you will see documents created within 60 days. You can always change the filter criteria by clicking Adjust display criteria button.

** Depending on the country and/or authorization assigned to the user, information/functionality may or may not be visible/available.