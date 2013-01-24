Location details page provides insight to the details of the location and associated objects. Apart from address information, you also have access to:

Calendar

Calendar with planned visits for the current month for Installed Product for this Location. When clicking on ’Go To Calendar’ button you will be directed to Calendar page when you can find more information about planned visits in the other months for that Location.



Related items:

Request Support

You can request Technical or Clinical Support** and other services for Installed Products assigned to this Location.

Remote Access Audit Data

Allows you to view details when Philips remotely connected to any of the products at the Location.



Create User

Allows a user to create new CS Portal users.**