Search terms

IntraSight Plus

Interventional Applications Workspace

Find similar products

IntraSight Plus is a thoughtfully redesigned user experience, merging our IntraSight and SyncVision technologies onto one efficient platform, streamlining workflows and saving up to 47% in system operation time. [1] Make every decision evidence-based with Class IA IVUS and iFR and the only platform with tri-registration – so you can confidently plan, virtually estimate results and perform precise PCIs for better patient care. [2] The enhanced Touchscreen Module (TSM) provides complete bedside control so clinicians can now run every function without leaving the sterile field. IntraSight Plus offers efficiency, simplicity and precision for better clinical care and operational efficiencies.[2] It’s all right there!

Contact & support
Features
Rapid co-registration/tri-registration
Rapid co-registration/tri-registration

Rapid co-registration/tri-registration

Access essential data within seconds on one intuitive screen. Only IntraSight Plus integrates physiology, imaging, and advanced angiographic guidance through tri‑registration.

Rapid co-registration/tri-registration

Rapid co-registration/tri-registration
Access essential data within seconds on one intuitive screen. Only IntraSight Plus integrates physiology, imaging, and advanced angiographic guidance through tri‑registration.

Rapid co-registration/tri-registration

Access essential data within seconds on one intuitive screen. Only IntraSight Plus integrates physiology, imaging, and advanced angiographic guidance through tri‑registration.
Click here for more information
Rapid co-registration/tri-registration
Rapid co-registration/tri-registration

Rapid co-registration/tri-registration

Access essential data within seconds on one intuitive screen. Only IntraSight Plus integrates physiology, imaging, and advanced angiographic guidance through tri‑registration.
Device Detection/Vessel Enhancement
Device Detection/Vessel Enhancement

Device Detection/Vessel Enhancement

Streamline lesion assessment, simplify vessel sizing and enable precise therapy delivery with device detection and vessel enhancement.

Device Detection/Vessel Enhancement

Device Detection/Vessel Enhancement
Streamline lesion assessment, simplify vessel sizing and enable precise therapy delivery with device detection and vessel enhancement.

Device Detection/Vessel Enhancement

Streamline lesion assessment, simplify vessel sizing and enable precise therapy delivery with device detection and vessel enhancement.
Click here for more information
Device Detection/Vessel Enhancement
Device Detection/Vessel Enhancement

Device Detection/Vessel Enhancement

Streamline lesion assessment, simplify vessel sizing and enable precise therapy delivery with device detection and vessel enhancement.
Zero-contrast workflow
Zero-contrast workflow

Zero-contrast workflow

Expand PCI access for patients with kidney failure and help reduce the risk of acute kidney injury by treating high‑risk patients without added contrast.

Zero-contrast workflow

Zero-contrast workflow
Expand PCI access for patients with kidney failure and help reduce the risk of acute kidney injury by treating high‑risk patients without added contrast.

Zero-contrast workflow

Expand PCI access for patients with kidney failure and help reduce the risk of acute kidney injury by treating high‑risk patients without added contrast.
Click here for more information
Zero-contrast workflow
Zero-contrast workflow

Zero-contrast workflow

Expand PCI access for patients with kidney failure and help reduce the risk of acute kidney injury by treating high‑risk patients without added contrast.
Enhanced touch screen module (TSM)
Enhanced touch screen module (TSM)

Enhanced touch screen module (TSM)

Manage your entire case tableside without breaking scrub. Navigate, annotate, and measure with ease and precision.

Enhanced touch screen module (TSM)

Enhanced touch screen module (TSM)
Manage your entire case tableside without breaking scrub. Navigate, annotate, and measure with ease and precision.

Enhanced touch screen module (TSM)

Manage your entire case tableside without breaking scrub. Navigate, annotate, and measure with ease and precision.
Click here for more information
Enhanced touch screen module (TSM)
Enhanced touch screen module (TSM)

Enhanced touch screen module (TSM)

Manage your entire case tableside without breaking scrub. Navigate, annotate, and measure with ease and precision.
Advanced connectivity across IntraSight - Azurion – PACS
Advanced connectivity across IntraSight - Azurion – PACS

Advanced connectivity across IntraSight - Azurion – PACS

Instantly access historical patient records or automatically archive case data to your hospital PACS—streamlining workflows and improving efficiency. [1,2]

Advanced connectivity across IntraSight - Azurion – PACS

Advanced connectivity across IntraSight - Azurion – PACS
Instantly access historical patient records or automatically archive case data to your hospital PACS—streamlining workflows and improving efficiency. [1,2]

Advanced connectivity across IntraSight - Azurion – PACS

Instantly access historical patient records or automatically archive case data to your hospital PACS—streamlining workflows and improving efficiency. [1,2]
Click here for more information
Advanced connectivity across IntraSight - Azurion – PACS
Advanced connectivity across IntraSight - Azurion – PACS

Advanced connectivity across IntraSight - Azurion – PACS

Instantly access historical patient records or automatically archive case data to your hospital PACS—streamlining workflows and improving efficiency. [1,2]
  • Rapid co-registration/tri-registration
  • Device Detection/Vessel Enhancement
  • Zero-contrast workflow
  • Enhanced touch screen module (TSM)
See all features
Rapid co-registration/tri-registration
Rapid co-registration/tri-registration

Rapid co-registration/tri-registration

Access essential data within seconds on one intuitive screen. Only IntraSight Plus integrates physiology, imaging, and advanced angiographic guidance through tri‑registration.

Rapid co-registration/tri-registration

Rapid co-registration/tri-registration
Access essential data within seconds on one intuitive screen. Only IntraSight Plus integrates physiology, imaging, and advanced angiographic guidance through tri‑registration.

Rapid co-registration/tri-registration

Access essential data within seconds on one intuitive screen. Only IntraSight Plus integrates physiology, imaging, and advanced angiographic guidance through tri‑registration.
Click here for more information
Rapid co-registration/tri-registration
Rapid co-registration/tri-registration

Rapid co-registration/tri-registration

Access essential data within seconds on one intuitive screen. Only IntraSight Plus integrates physiology, imaging, and advanced angiographic guidance through tri‑registration.
Device Detection/Vessel Enhancement
Device Detection/Vessel Enhancement

Device Detection/Vessel Enhancement

Streamline lesion assessment, simplify vessel sizing and enable precise therapy delivery with device detection and vessel enhancement.

Device Detection/Vessel Enhancement

Device Detection/Vessel Enhancement
Streamline lesion assessment, simplify vessel sizing and enable precise therapy delivery with device detection and vessel enhancement.

Device Detection/Vessel Enhancement

Streamline lesion assessment, simplify vessel sizing and enable precise therapy delivery with device detection and vessel enhancement.
Click here for more information
Device Detection/Vessel Enhancement
Device Detection/Vessel Enhancement

Device Detection/Vessel Enhancement

Streamline lesion assessment, simplify vessel sizing and enable precise therapy delivery with device detection and vessel enhancement.
Zero-contrast workflow
Zero-contrast workflow

Zero-contrast workflow

Expand PCI access for patients with kidney failure and help reduce the risk of acute kidney injury by treating high‑risk patients without added contrast.

Zero-contrast workflow

Zero-contrast workflow
Expand PCI access for patients with kidney failure and help reduce the risk of acute kidney injury by treating high‑risk patients without added contrast.

Zero-contrast workflow

Expand PCI access for patients with kidney failure and help reduce the risk of acute kidney injury by treating high‑risk patients without added contrast.
Click here for more information
Zero-contrast workflow
Zero-contrast workflow

Zero-contrast workflow

Expand PCI access for patients with kidney failure and help reduce the risk of acute kidney injury by treating high‑risk patients without added contrast.
Enhanced touch screen module (TSM)
Enhanced touch screen module (TSM)

Enhanced touch screen module (TSM)

Manage your entire case tableside without breaking scrub. Navigate, annotate, and measure with ease and precision.

Enhanced touch screen module (TSM)

Enhanced touch screen module (TSM)
Manage your entire case tableside without breaking scrub. Navigate, annotate, and measure with ease and precision.

Enhanced touch screen module (TSM)

Manage your entire case tableside without breaking scrub. Navigate, annotate, and measure with ease and precision.
Click here for more information
Enhanced touch screen module (TSM)
Enhanced touch screen module (TSM)

Enhanced touch screen module (TSM)

Manage your entire case tableside without breaking scrub. Navigate, annotate, and measure with ease and precision.
Advanced connectivity across IntraSight - Azurion – PACS
Advanced connectivity across IntraSight - Azurion – PACS

Advanced connectivity across IntraSight - Azurion – PACS

Instantly access historical patient records or automatically archive case data to your hospital PACS—streamlining workflows and improving efficiency. [1,2]

Advanced connectivity across IntraSight - Azurion – PACS

Advanced connectivity across IntraSight - Azurion – PACS
Instantly access historical patient records or automatically archive case data to your hospital PACS—streamlining workflows and improving efficiency. [1,2]

Advanced connectivity across IntraSight - Azurion – PACS

Instantly access historical patient records or automatically archive case data to your hospital PACS—streamlining workflows and improving efficiency. [1,2]
Click here for more information
Advanced connectivity across IntraSight - Azurion – PACS
Advanced connectivity across IntraSight - Azurion – PACS

Advanced connectivity across IntraSight - Azurion – PACS

Instantly access historical patient records or automatically archive case data to your hospital PACS—streamlining workflows and improving efficiency. [1,2]

Documentation

Specification (1)

Specification

Specification (1)

Specification

See all documentation

Specification (1)

Specification

Specifications

Dimensions
Dimensions
Workstation Dimensions
  • Height: 19.38 in/49.20 cm
  • Width: 10.00 in/25.40 cm
  • Depth: 16.75 in/42.50 cm
  • Weight: ~46.0 lb/29.0 kg
Touch Screen Module
  • Height: 8.09 in/20.56 cm
  • Width: 11.95 in/30.35 cm
  • Depth: 1.45 in/3.68 cm
  • Weight: ~4 lb/1.8 kg
Monitor (1920x1080, 16:9) Examination room
  • Height: 15.2 in/38.7 cm
  • Width: 25.6 in/64.9 cm
  • Depth: 3.4 in/8.6 cm
  • Weight: 19.6 lb/8.9 kg
SA-PIM (IVUS)
  • Height: 1.60 in/3.80 cm
  • Width: 4.0 in/9.6 cm
  • Depth: 7.4 in/17.75 cm
  • Weight: ~4.4 lb/2.0 kg
PIMr
  • Height: 3.9 in/9.9 cm
  • Width: 4.0 in/10.2 cm
  • Depth: 14.4 in/36.6 cm
  • Weight: ~3.2 lb/1.5 kg
Monitor (1920x1080, 16:9 Control room (at 5° tilt)
  • Height: 15.6 in/36.9 cm
  • Width: 22.4 in/56.9 cm
  • Depth: 6.5 in/16.5 cm
  • Weight: 21.6 lb/9.8 kg
FM-PIM
  • Height: 6.0 in/15.2 cm
  • Width: 3.5 in/8.9 cm
  • Depth: 1.5 in/3.8 cm
  • Weight: 0.5 lb/0.2 kg
Processing and data storage
Processing and data storage
Digital archiving options
  • Local; DICOM worklist management
  • DVD/Blu-ray; DICOM store
  • USB; DICOM retrieve
  • DICOM network; DICOM print
Ordering Information
Ordering Information
IntraSight Plus
  • 797423 (IntraSight 5 & 7 conversions); 797417
Display screen
Display screen
Integrated Display 16:9
  • Tomo size in pixels in IVUS Live and IVUS Review (Single frame/Freeze): 832 x 832
  • Tomo size in pixels in IVUS Record and IVUS Review (Pullback): 720 x 720
  • ILD height in pixels in IVUS Record and IVUS Review (Pullback): 180
Integrated Display 5.4
  • Tomo size in pixels in IVUS Live and IVUS Review (Single frame/Freeze): 680 x 680
  • Tomo size in pixels in IVUS Record and IVUS Review (Pullback): 680 x 680
  • ILD height in pixels in IVUS Record and IVUS Review (Pullback): 116
Secondary Controller
  • Tomo size in pixels in IVUS Live and IVUS Review (Single frame/Freeze): 680 x 680
  • Tomo size in pixels in IVUS Record and IVUS Review (Pullback): 552 x 552
  • ILD height in pixels in IVUS Record and IVUS Review (Pullback): 116
Ratings and fusing
Ratings and fusing
System input configurations
  • 100-120 V~; W: 100-120 V~; H: 100 VAC, 12.5 A
  • 240 V~; W: 50/60 Hz; H: 10 VAC, 10 A
  • 50/60 Hz, *1000 VA; H: 240 VAC, 5A
Main display
Main display
System input configurations
  • 100-120 V~; W: 100-120 V~; H: 100 VAC, 12.5 A
  • 240 V~; W: 50/60 Hz; H:10 VAC, 10 A
  • 50/60 Hz, *1000 VA ; H: 240 VAC, 5A
Control room display
Control room display
Image mode
  • IVUS tomography
Viewing mode
  • IVUS live mode
  • IVUS recording mode
  • IVUS review mode
Image area (in pixels)
  • 768 x 768
Touch screen module
Touch screen module
Image mode
  • IVUS tomography
Viewing mode
  • IVUS live mode; pixels: 616 x 616
  • IVUS recording mode
  • IVUS single frame review mode
  • Freeze
  • IVUS pullback review mode; pixels: 576 x 576
Dimensions
Dimensions
Workstation Dimensions
  • Height: 19.38 in/49.20 cm
  • Width: 10.00 in/25.40 cm
  • Depth: 16.75 in/42.50 cm
  • Weight: ~46.0 lb/29.0 kg
Touch Screen Module
  • Height: 8.09 in/20.56 cm
  • Width: 11.95 in/30.35 cm
  • Depth: 1.45 in/3.68 cm
  • Weight: ~4 lb/1.8 kg
Processing and data storage
Processing and data storage
Digital archiving options
  • Local; DICOM worklist management
  • DVD/Blu-ray; DICOM store
  • USB; DICOM retrieve
  • DICOM network; DICOM print
See all specifications
Dimensions
Dimensions
Workstation Dimensions
  • Height: 19.38 in/49.20 cm
  • Width: 10.00 in/25.40 cm
  • Depth: 16.75 in/42.50 cm
  • Weight: ~46.0 lb/29.0 kg
Touch Screen Module
  • Height: 8.09 in/20.56 cm
  • Width: 11.95 in/30.35 cm
  • Depth: 1.45 in/3.68 cm
  • Weight: ~4 lb/1.8 kg
Monitor (1920x1080, 16:9) Examination room
  • Height: 15.2 in/38.7 cm
  • Width: 25.6 in/64.9 cm
  • Depth: 3.4 in/8.6 cm
  • Weight: 19.6 lb/8.9 kg
SA-PIM (IVUS)
  • Height: 1.60 in/3.80 cm
  • Width: 4.0 in/9.6 cm
  • Depth: 7.4 in/17.75 cm
  • Weight: ~4.4 lb/2.0 kg
PIMr
  • Height: 3.9 in/9.9 cm
  • Width: 4.0 in/10.2 cm
  • Depth: 14.4 in/36.6 cm
  • Weight: ~3.2 lb/1.5 kg
Monitor (1920x1080, 16:9 Control room (at 5° tilt)
  • Height: 15.6 in/36.9 cm
  • Width: 22.4 in/56.9 cm
  • Depth: 6.5 in/16.5 cm
  • Weight: 21.6 lb/9.8 kg
FM-PIM
  • Height: 6.0 in/15.2 cm
  • Width: 3.5 in/8.9 cm
  • Depth: 1.5 in/3.8 cm
  • Weight: 0.5 lb/0.2 kg
Processing and data storage
Processing and data storage
Digital archiving options
  • Local; DICOM worklist management
  • DVD/Blu-ray; DICOM store
  • USB; DICOM retrieve
  • DICOM network; DICOM print
Ordering Information
Ordering Information
IntraSight Plus
  • 797423 (IntraSight 5 & 7 conversions); 797417
Display screen
Display screen
Integrated Display 16:9
  • Tomo size in pixels in IVUS Live and IVUS Review (Single frame/Freeze): 832 x 832
  • Tomo size in pixels in IVUS Record and IVUS Review (Pullback): 720 x 720
  • ILD height in pixels in IVUS Record and IVUS Review (Pullback): 180
Integrated Display 5.4
  • Tomo size in pixels in IVUS Live and IVUS Review (Single frame/Freeze): 680 x 680
  • Tomo size in pixels in IVUS Record and IVUS Review (Pullback): 680 x 680
  • ILD height in pixels in IVUS Record and IVUS Review (Pullback): 116
Secondary Controller
  • Tomo size in pixels in IVUS Live and IVUS Review (Single frame/Freeze): 680 x 680
  • Tomo size in pixels in IVUS Record and IVUS Review (Pullback): 552 x 552
  • ILD height in pixels in IVUS Record and IVUS Review (Pullback): 116
Ratings and fusing
Ratings and fusing
System input configurations
  • 100-120 V~; W: 100-120 V~; H: 100 VAC, 12.5 A
  • 240 V~; W: 50/60 Hz; H: 10 VAC, 10 A
  • 50/60 Hz, *1000 VA; H: 240 VAC, 5A
Main display
Main display
System input configurations
  • 100-120 V~; W: 100-120 V~; H: 100 VAC, 12.5 A
  • 240 V~; W: 50/60 Hz; H:10 VAC, 10 A
  • 50/60 Hz, *1000 VA ; H: 240 VAC, 5A
Control room display
Control room display
Image mode
  • IVUS tomography
Viewing mode
  • IVUS live mode
  • IVUS recording mode
  • IVUS review mode
Image area (in pixels)
  • 768 x 768
Touch screen module
Touch screen module
Image mode
  • IVUS tomography
Viewing mode
  • IVUS live mode; pixels: 616 x 616
  • IVUS recording mode
  • IVUS single frame review mode
  • Freeze
  • IVUS pullback review mode; pixels: 576 x 576
  • 1 IntraSight Plus Simulated Use Report, D002094363. Data on file at Philips. Based on internal simulated use study comparing IntraSight Plus to previous system configurations (IntraSight, SyncVision console and Azurion). Actual results may vary depending on workflow and user.
  • 2 REF-00942-v1 IntraSight Plus The Most Comprehensive Claim Support.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. Vse pravice pridržane.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Vstopate na slovensko spletno stran Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox

Spletna stran je namenjena samo osebam, ki medicinske pripomočke uporabljajo kot profesionalci, vključno z osebami, ki opravljajo poklice v zdravstveni dejavnosti, osebami, ki delujejo za zdravstvene subjekte, ali subjekti, ki trgujejo z medicinskimi pripomočki kot profesionalci. Spletno mesto nikakor ni namenjeno potrošnikom ali splošni javnosti.

Ali ste oseba, ki izpolnjuje zgornja merila?

Da Ne