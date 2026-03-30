IntraSight Plus Interventional Applications Workspace

IntraSight Plus is a thoughtfully redesigned user experience, merging our IntraSight and SyncVision technologies onto one efficient platform, streamlining workflows and saving up to 47% in system operation time. [1] Make every decision evidence-based with Class IA IVUS and iFR and the only platform with tri-registration – so you can confidently plan, virtually estimate results and perform precise PCIs for better patient care. [2] The enhanced Touchscreen Module (TSM) provides complete bedside control so clinicians can now run every function without leaving the sterile field. IntraSight Plus offers efficiency, simplicity and precision for better clinical care and operational efficiencies.[2] It’s all right there!