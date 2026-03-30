IntraSight Plus is a thoughtfully redesigned user experience, merging our IntraSight and SyncVision technologies onto one efficient platform, streamlining workflows and saving up to 47% in system operation time. [1]
Make every decision evidence-based with Class IA IVUS and iFR and the only platform with tri-registration – so you can confidently plan, virtually estimate results and perform precise PCIs for better patient care. [2]
The enhanced Touchscreen Module (TSM) provides complete bedside control so clinicians can now run every function without leaving the sterile field. IntraSight Plus offers efficiency, simplicity and precision for better clinical care and operational efficiencies.[2] It’s all right there!
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1 IntraSight Plus Simulated Use Report, D002094363. Data on file at Philips. Based on internal simulated use study comparing IntraSight Plus to previous system configurations (IntraSight, SyncVision console and Azurion). Actual results may vary depending on workflow and user.
2 REF-00942-v1 IntraSight Plus The Most Comprehensive Claim Support.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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