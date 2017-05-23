2-in-1 Thermogel pads

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For nursing mothers, these breastfeeding thermogel pads are comfortable when used cold to sooth sore breasts or when warmed to help stimulate milk flow.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Warm use
Warm use
Warm use
Warm use
Cold use
Cold use
Cold use
Cold use
Comfortable design
Comfortable design
Comfortable design
Comfortable design
Warm use
Warm use
Warm use
Warm use
Cold use
Cold use
Cold use
Cold use
Comfortable design
Comfortable design
Comfortable design
Comfortable design
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Support for lactating mothers with breast pads that have an attractive outer layer and an absorbent inner layer to protect from leaks. These pads are machine washable and dryable.
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These ultra-soft breast shells are worn inside a nursing mother’s bra to protect her nipples from chafing and prevent breast milk leakage.
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These disposable pads, available in daytime or overnight style, help keep a nursing mother’s breasts comfortable and dry.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select country/regionSlovenija (Slovenščina)
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