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Washable Breast Pads

Soft and gentle reusable breast pads

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Support for lactating mothers with breast pads that have an attractive outer layer and an absorbent inner layer to protect from leaks. These pads are machine washable and dryable.

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Features
Soft and comfortable
Soft and comfortable

Soft and comfortable

Philips Avent washable breast pads have a non-allergenic brushed cotton lining which is soft and gentle against a nursing mother’s breast. They feature an absorbent layer, which draws moisture away from the skin.

Soft and comfortable

Soft and comfortable
Philips Avent washable breast pads have a non-allergenic brushed cotton lining which is soft and gentle against a nursing mother’s breast. They feature an absorbent layer, which draws moisture away from the skin.

Soft and comfortable

Philips Avent washable breast pads have a non-allergenic brushed cotton lining which is soft and gentle against a nursing mother’s breast. They feature an absorbent layer, which draws moisture away from the skin.
Click here for more information
Soft and comfortable
Soft and comfortable

Soft and comfortable

Philips Avent washable breast pads have a non-allergenic brushed cotton lining which is soft and gentle against a nursing mother’s breast. They feature an absorbent layer, which draws moisture away from the skin.
Designed to look pretty
Designed to look pretty

Designed to look pretty

Philips Avent washable breast pads feature an attractive lace outer layer, which gives them a feminine appearance and helps prevents slippage. Pads are machine washable and dryable in the laundry bag provided. They are the perfect professional healthcare solution for nursing mothers.

Designed to look pretty

Designed to look pretty
Philips Avent washable breast pads feature an attractive lace outer layer, which gives them a feminine appearance and helps prevents slippage. Pads are machine washable and dryable in the laundry bag provided. They are the perfect professional healthcare solution for nursing mothers.

Designed to look pretty

Philips Avent washable breast pads feature an attractive lace outer layer, which gives them a feminine appearance and helps prevents slippage. Pads are machine washable and dryable in the laundry bag provided. They are the perfect professional healthcare solution for nursing mothers.
Click here for more information
Designed to look pretty
Designed to look pretty

Designed to look pretty

Philips Avent washable breast pads feature an attractive lace outer layer, which gives them a feminine appearance and helps prevents slippage. Pads are machine washable and dryable in the laundry bag provided. They are the perfect professional healthcare solution for nursing mothers.
  • Soft and comfortable
  • Designed to look pretty
See all features
Soft and comfortable
Soft and comfortable

Soft and comfortable

Philips Avent washable breast pads have a non-allergenic brushed cotton lining which is soft and gentle against a nursing mother’s breast. They feature an absorbent layer, which draws moisture away from the skin.

Soft and comfortable

Soft and comfortable
Philips Avent washable breast pads have a non-allergenic brushed cotton lining which is soft and gentle against a nursing mother’s breast. They feature an absorbent layer, which draws moisture away from the skin.

Soft and comfortable

Philips Avent washable breast pads have a non-allergenic brushed cotton lining which is soft and gentle against a nursing mother’s breast. They feature an absorbent layer, which draws moisture away from the skin.
Click here for more information
Soft and comfortable
Soft and comfortable

Soft and comfortable

Philips Avent washable breast pads have a non-allergenic brushed cotton lining which is soft and gentle against a nursing mother’s breast. They feature an absorbent layer, which draws moisture away from the skin.
Designed to look pretty
Designed to look pretty

Designed to look pretty

Philips Avent washable breast pads feature an attractive lace outer layer, which gives them a feminine appearance and helps prevents slippage. Pads are machine washable and dryable in the laundry bag provided. They are the perfect professional healthcare solution for nursing mothers.

Designed to look pretty

Designed to look pretty
Philips Avent washable breast pads feature an attractive lace outer layer, which gives them a feminine appearance and helps prevents slippage. Pads are machine washable and dryable in the laundry bag provided. They are the perfect professional healthcare solution for nursing mothers.

Designed to look pretty

Philips Avent washable breast pads feature an attractive lace outer layer, which gives them a feminine appearance and helps prevents slippage. Pads are machine washable and dryable in the laundry bag provided. They are the perfect professional healthcare solution for nursing mothers.
Click here for more information
Designed to look pretty
Designed to look pretty

Designed to look pretty

Philips Avent washable breast pads feature an attractive lace outer layer, which gives them a feminine appearance and helps prevents slippage. Pads are machine washable and dryable in the laundry bag provided. They are the perfect professional healthcare solution for nursing mothers.

This website is for healthcare professionals. If you are a parent looking for product information click here

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