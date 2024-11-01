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To learn more about Philips enterprise telehealth programs, please call us at 1-866-554-4776 or click below.
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Advanced algorithms
Advanced algorithms
Advanced algorithms
Behavioral science foundation²
Behavioral science foundation²
Behavioral science foundation²
Clinical and operational support and training
Clinical and operational support and training
Clinical and operational support and training
Platform for effective care collaboration
Platform for effective care collaboration
Platform for effective care collaboration
Advanced algorithms
Advanced algorithms
Advanced algorithms
Behavioral science foundation²
Behavioral science foundation²
Behavioral science foundation²
Clinical and operational support and training
Clinical and operational support and training
Clinical and operational support and training
Platform for effective care collaboration
Platform for effective care collaboration
Platform for effective care collaboration
The eIAC ambulatory telehealth program is built upon a population management software platform designed for monitoring and delivering care to the most complex patients at home. Care systems develop the organizational capability to deliver integrated, coordinated care across specialties and services at scale. The eIAC program enables all stakeholders in the clinical and social management of a patient to identify and address the root causes of the patient’s frequent admissions, creating a cohesive system of care that helps reduce hospital admissions while providing the highest level of care to patients with complex, chronic conditions.¹
Philips enterprise telehealth programs enable the transition to patient-centered, cost-effective, proactive health management and support pay-for-value care delivery.
By combining leading telehealth technologies that monitor and educate, with a transformed clinical model that unites former factionalized care team members, the eIAC program brings a concentration of effort to the small number of patients that utilize the majority of your system’s resources and funds.
By combining leading telehealth technologies that monitor and educate, with a transformed clinical model that unites former factionalized care team members, the eIAC program brings a concentration of effort to the small number of patients that utilize the majority of your system’s resources and funds.
Treating patients with complex chronic conditions—the most acute 5% of the patient population—often takes up 50% of a health system’s resources.³ The eIAC program can help lower the cost of quality care for these patients. In a study at Banner Health, the eIAC program¹:
Treating patients with complex chronic conditions—the most acute 5% of the patient population—often takes up 50% of a health system’s resources.³ The eIAC program can help lower the cost of quality care for these patients. In a study at Banner Health, the eIAC program¹:
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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