Reduced costs of care by 27 percent. Driven primarily by a reduction in hospitalization rates and days in the hospital, as well as a reduction in professional service and outpatient costs. Reduced acute and long term care costs by 32 percent. Primarily due to a significant decrease in hospitalizations.

Primarily due to a significant decrease in hospitalizations. Reduced hospitalizations by 45 percent. Prior to enrollment in the eIAC program, there were 11.5 hospitalizations per 100 patients per month; after enrollment, the acute and long-term hospitalization rate dropped to 6.3 hospitalizations per 100 patients per month.

Prior to enrollment in the eIAC program, there were 11.5 hospitalizations per 100 patients per month; after enrollment, the acute and long-term hospitalization rate dropped to 6.3 hospitalizations per 100 patients per month. Acute short term hospital stays decreased from 7.7 hospitalizations per 100 patients per month to 4.9.

Long term care, home health or other facility stays decreased from 3.9 hospitalizations per 100 patients per month to 1.4.