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Provides a patient-specific risk score with 50+ gradations of risk and flexible dashboard that allows for efficient individual patient and population review on one screen.
Patient and population management
Provides a patient-specific risk score with 50+ gradations of risk and flexible dashboard that allows for efficient individual patient and population review on one screen.
Patient and population management
Provides a patient-specific risk score with 50+ gradations of risk and flexible dashboard that allows for efficient individual patient and population review on one screen.
Patient communication and engagement
Patient communication and engagement
With eCareCoordinator, clinicians can connect with patients using 2-way live video, allowing for more accurate assessment; gain insight into patients' living environments by attaching photos to their record; and access a comprehensive log of care plan activity - past, present and future - in calender view.
Patient communication and engagement
With eCareCoordinator, clinicians can connect with patients using 2-way live video, allowing for more accurate assessment; gain insight into patients' living environments by attaching photos to their record; and access a comprehensive log of care plan activity - past, present and future - in calender view.
Patient communication and engagement
With eCareCoordinator, clinicians can connect with patients using 2-way live video, allowing for more accurate assessment; gain insight into patients' living environments by attaching photos to their record; and access a comprehensive log of care plan activity - past, present and future - in calender view.
Connected care and collaboration across the enterprise
Connected care and collaboration across the enterprise
The platform features such as Issues, Tasks, Calendar and Sticky Notes provide powerful and intuitive communications capability that ensures alignment across the extended care teams. By connecting and fostering partnership among all care stakeholders, eCare Coordinator enables a highly collaborative care environment that yields high-quality, patient-centered care across the enterprise.
Connected care and collaboration across the enterprise
The platform features such as Issues, Tasks, Calendar and Sticky Notes provide powerful and intuitive communications capability that ensures alignment across the extended care teams. By connecting and fostering partnership among all care stakeholders, eCare Coordinator enables a highly collaborative care environment that yields high-quality, patient-centered care across the enterprise.
Connected care and collaboration across the enterprise
The platform features such as Issues, Tasks, Calendar and Sticky Notes provide powerful and intuitive communications capability that ensures alignment across the extended care teams. By connecting and fostering partnership among all care stakeholders, eCare Coordinator enables a highly collaborative care environment that yields high-quality, patient-centered care across the enterprise.
Empower patients to self-care
Empower patients to self-care
Monitor patient level of engagement in self-caring by checking measurement status (complete / partially complete / not at all complete / not assigned) and tracking missed vitals or surveys in Adherence Score to identify barriers to proper self-care.
Empower patients to self-care
Monitor patient level of engagement in self-caring by checking measurement status (complete / partially complete / not at all complete / not assigned) and tracking missed vitals or surveys in Adherence Score to identify barriers to proper self-care.
Empower patients to self-care
Monitor patient level of engagement in self-caring by checking measurement status (complete / partially complete / not at all complete / not assigned) and tracking missed vitals or surveys in Adherence Score to identify barriers to proper self-care.
Bridge language divides
Bridge language divides
Create patient surveys in the 14 of the most common patient languages in the United States.
Bridge language divides
Create patient surveys in the 14 of the most common patient languages in the United States.
Bridge language divides
Create patient surveys in the 14 of the most common patient languages in the United States.
Tailor care plans
Tailor care plans
Create new care plans as needed based on a number of patient-specific needs, including condition, language and cognition or business-specific needs, including referral source, payer and geography.
Tailor care plans
Create new care plans as needed based on a number of patient-specific needs, including condition, language and cognition or business-specific needs, including referral source, payer and geography.
Tailor care plans
Create new care plans as needed based on a number of patient-specific needs, including condition, language and cognition or business-specific needs, including referral source, payer and geography.
Report on effectiveness
Report on effectiveness
Harness patient, population, and inventory data to run and help improve your program. Leverage an extensive library of pre-validated reports or create custom reports that meet the specific needs of your organization to analyze and share program effectiveness across the enterprise.
Report on effectiveness
Harness patient, population, and inventory data to run and help improve your program. Leverage an extensive library of pre-validated reports or create custom reports that meet the specific needs of your organization to analyze and share program effectiveness across the enterprise.
Report on effectiveness
Harness patient, population, and inventory data to run and help improve your program. Leverage an extensive library of pre-validated reports or create custom reports that meet the specific needs of your organization to analyze and share program effectiveness across the enterprise.
Integrate with the enterprise
Integrate with the enterprise
Move key data bi-directionally between your enterprise telehealth platform and your electronic medical record, providing data accuracy and timeliness.
Integrate with the enterprise
Move key data bi-directionally between your enterprise telehealth platform and your electronic medical record, providing data accuracy and timeliness.
Integrate with the enterprise
Move key data bi-directionally between your enterprise telehealth platform and your electronic medical record, providing data accuracy and timeliness.
Patient and population management
Patient communication and engagement
Connected care and collaboration across the enterprise
Provides a patient-specific risk score with 50+ gradations of risk and flexible dashboard that allows for efficient individual patient and population review on one screen.
Patient and population management
Provides a patient-specific risk score with 50+ gradations of risk and flexible dashboard that allows for efficient individual patient and population review on one screen.
Patient and population management
Provides a patient-specific risk score with 50+ gradations of risk and flexible dashboard that allows for efficient individual patient and population review on one screen.
Patient communication and engagement
Patient communication and engagement
With eCareCoordinator, clinicians can connect with patients using 2-way live video, allowing for more accurate assessment; gain insight into patients' living environments by attaching photos to their record; and access a comprehensive log of care plan activity - past, present and future - in calender view.
Patient communication and engagement
With eCareCoordinator, clinicians can connect with patients using 2-way live video, allowing for more accurate assessment; gain insight into patients' living environments by attaching photos to their record; and access a comprehensive log of care plan activity - past, present and future - in calender view.
Patient communication and engagement
With eCareCoordinator, clinicians can connect with patients using 2-way live video, allowing for more accurate assessment; gain insight into patients' living environments by attaching photos to their record; and access a comprehensive log of care plan activity - past, present and future - in calender view.
Connected care and collaboration across the enterprise
Connected care and collaboration across the enterprise
The platform features such as Issues, Tasks, Calendar and Sticky Notes provide powerful and intuitive communications capability that ensures alignment across the extended care teams. By connecting and fostering partnership among all care stakeholders, eCare Coordinator enables a highly collaborative care environment that yields high-quality, patient-centered care across the enterprise.
Connected care and collaboration across the enterprise
The platform features such as Issues, Tasks, Calendar and Sticky Notes provide powerful and intuitive communications capability that ensures alignment across the extended care teams. By connecting and fostering partnership among all care stakeholders, eCare Coordinator enables a highly collaborative care environment that yields high-quality, patient-centered care across the enterprise.
Connected care and collaboration across the enterprise
The platform features such as Issues, Tasks, Calendar and Sticky Notes provide powerful and intuitive communications capability that ensures alignment across the extended care teams. By connecting and fostering partnership among all care stakeholders, eCare Coordinator enables a highly collaborative care environment that yields high-quality, patient-centered care across the enterprise.
Empower patients to self-care
Empower patients to self-care
Monitor patient level of engagement in self-caring by checking measurement status (complete / partially complete / not at all complete / not assigned) and tracking missed vitals or surveys in Adherence Score to identify barriers to proper self-care.
Empower patients to self-care
Monitor patient level of engagement in self-caring by checking measurement status (complete / partially complete / not at all complete / not assigned) and tracking missed vitals or surveys in Adherence Score to identify barriers to proper self-care.
Empower patients to self-care
Monitor patient level of engagement in self-caring by checking measurement status (complete / partially complete / not at all complete / not assigned) and tracking missed vitals or surveys in Adherence Score to identify barriers to proper self-care.
Bridge language divides
Bridge language divides
Create patient surveys in the 14 of the most common patient languages in the United States.
Bridge language divides
Create patient surveys in the 14 of the most common patient languages in the United States.
Bridge language divides
Create patient surveys in the 14 of the most common patient languages in the United States.
Tailor care plans
Tailor care plans
Create new care plans as needed based on a number of patient-specific needs, including condition, language and cognition or business-specific needs, including referral source, payer and geography.
Tailor care plans
Create new care plans as needed based on a number of patient-specific needs, including condition, language and cognition or business-specific needs, including referral source, payer and geography.
Tailor care plans
Create new care plans as needed based on a number of patient-specific needs, including condition, language and cognition or business-specific needs, including referral source, payer and geography.
Report on effectiveness
Report on effectiveness
Harness patient, population, and inventory data to run and help improve your program. Leverage an extensive library of pre-validated reports or create custom reports that meet the specific needs of your organization to analyze and share program effectiveness across the enterprise.
Report on effectiveness
Harness patient, population, and inventory data to run and help improve your program. Leverage an extensive library of pre-validated reports or create custom reports that meet the specific needs of your organization to analyze and share program effectiveness across the enterprise.
Report on effectiveness
Harness patient, population, and inventory data to run and help improve your program. Leverage an extensive library of pre-validated reports or create custom reports that meet the specific needs of your organization to analyze and share program effectiveness across the enterprise.
Integrate with the enterprise
Integrate with the enterprise
Move key data bi-directionally between your enterprise telehealth platform and your electronic medical record, providing data accuracy and timeliness.
Integrate with the enterprise
Move key data bi-directionally between your enterprise telehealth platform and your electronic medical record, providing data accuracy and timeliness.
Integrate with the enterprise
Move key data bi-directionally between your enterprise telehealth platform and your electronic medical record, providing data accuracy and timeliness.
Manage populations, act on most at-risk patients
The eCareCoordinator telehealth software platform allows clinicians to remotely monitor patients’ vital signs and send patients short surveys about their health status. This combination of objective data and subjective responses enables clinicians to make informed, timely care decisions.
Platform features
The eCareCoordinator platform prioritizes populations so clinicians can identify and provide care to the patients most at risk for readmission; provides structure for cross-team collaboration providing that nothing is missed; and delivers extended reporting so program effectiveness can be measured and continuously improved.
The patient experience
eCareCompanion patient app
At home, patients keep in touch via eCareCompanion
With a tap of the screen, patients launch eCareCompanion, enter their secure password, and easily begin providing vital information to caregivers. Patients answer survey questions and enter requested measurements. They are reminded of pre-assigned health tasks and may be asked for additional information the clinician needs to make an assessment.
Our cloud-based HealthSuite digital platform collects, compiles and analyzes clinical and other data from multiple devices and sources. With HealthSuite, health systems, care providers and individuals have access to data-driven clinical insights on personal health, specific patient conditions and populations—supporting personalized, empowering care through collaboration across the health continuum. Learn more
Home telehealth programs for population health management
Complex care management eIAC program
Re-imagined care delivery for the most complex patients in the care community.
1. Bashshur RL, et al. The Empirical Foundations of Telemedicine Interventions for Chronic Disease Management. Telemed and e-Health. 2014 Sept; 20(9):769-800.
2. Ryan Spaulding, PhD , Medicaid HCBS/FE Home Telehealth Pilot, Center for Telemedicine & Telehealth University of Kansas Medical Center November 30, 2010
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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