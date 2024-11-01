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To learn more about Philips enterprise telehealth services, please call us at 1-866-554-4776 or click below.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability
Population management
Population management
Population management
Resource management
Resource management
Resource management
Advanced visualization
Advanced visualization
Advanced visualization
Clinical decision support
Clinical decision support
Clinical decision support
Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability
Population management
Population management
Population management
Resource management
Resource management
Resource management
Advanced visualization
Advanced visualization
Advanced visualization
Clinical decision support
Clinical decision support
Clinical decision support
Philips eCareManager software is the technology core of a Philips enterprise telehealth program. eCareManager enables effective patient population management, provides actionable insights for increased clinical decision support and fosters care coordination with confidence. Powered by advanced clinical algorithms, eCareManager synthesizes patient data and translates it into meaningful information that helps providers identify patients most at-risk at any given moment and allocates resources accordingly. As a patient moves through the different units of a hospital eCareManager keeps their information in a centralized database. It provides that their care teams - bedside and telehealth - always have access to the same, up-to-date information, so they can collaborate efficiently and effectively, every step of the way.
eCareManager helps health systems optimize their workforce and provide the highest-level of care to patients across the care continuum when they need it most. At the heart of the proven eICU program, eCareManager enables care teams to better manage critical care delivery and potentially improve patient outcomes.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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