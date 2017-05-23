IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GCX Camlock Plate

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 kit includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; G5 stack mount; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 post mount with tilt/swivel; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 kit includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; G5 stack mount; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 post mount with tilt/swivel; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 kit includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; G5 stack mount; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 post mount with tilt/swivel; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter.
GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 kit includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; G5 stack mount; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 post mount with tilt/swivel; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: AG-0018-87 kit Includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; includes Camlock plate and low profile post to hold the MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550; compatible with the quick release table top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor.*
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: AG-0018-87 kit Includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; includes Camlock plate and low profile post to hold the MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550; compatible with the quick release table top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor.*
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: AG-0018-87 kit Includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; includes Camlock plate and low profile post to hold the MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550; compatible with the quick release table top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor.*
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: AG-0018-87 kit Includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; includes Camlock plate and low profile post to hold the MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550; compatible with the quick release table top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor.*
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 kit includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; G5 stack mount; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 post mount with tilt/swivel; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 kit includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; G5 stack mount; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 post mount with tilt/swivel; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 kit includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; G5 stack mount; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 post mount with tilt/swivel; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter.
GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 kit includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; G5 stack mount; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 post mount with tilt/swivel; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: AG-0018-87 kit Includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; includes Camlock plate and low profile post to hold the MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550; compatible with the quick release table top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor.*
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: AG-0018-87 kit Includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; includes Camlock plate and low profile post to hold the MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550; compatible with the quick release table top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor.*
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: AG-0018-87 kit Includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; includes Camlock plate and low profile post to hold the MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550; compatible with the quick release table top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor.*
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: AG-0018-87 kit Includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; includes Camlock plate and low profile post to hold the MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550; compatible with the quick release table top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor.*
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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