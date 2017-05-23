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IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GCX Pedestal and Horizontal Channel Mount

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the additional options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 patient monitoring system.

Contact & support
Features
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

GCX Part: AG-0018-36 kit includes: Desktop pedestal mount for all MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 components.

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
GCX Part: AG-0018-36 kit includes: Desktop pedestal mount for all MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 components.

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

GCX Part: AG-0018-36 kit includes: Desktop pedestal mount for all MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 components.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

GCX Part: AG-0018-36 kit includes: Desktop pedestal mount for all MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 components.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Horizontal Channel Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Horizontal Channel Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Horizontal Channel Mount

GCX Part: AG-0018-38 kit includes: Allows mounting to a counter top (bolt down) or to a horizontal GCX Channel.

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Horizontal Channel Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Horizontal Channel Mount
GCX Part: AG-0018-38 kit includes: Allows mounting to a counter top (bolt down) or to a horizontal GCX Channel.

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Horizontal Channel Mount

GCX Part: AG-0018-38 kit includes: Allows mounting to a counter top (bolt down) or to a horizontal GCX Channel.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Horizontal Channel Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Horizontal Channel Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Horizontal Channel Mount

GCX Part: AG-0018-38 kit includes: Allows mounting to a counter top (bolt down) or to a horizontal GCX Channel.
  • IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
  • IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Horizontal Channel Mount
See all features
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

GCX Part: AG-0018-36 kit includes: Desktop pedestal mount for all MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 components.

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
GCX Part: AG-0018-36 kit includes: Desktop pedestal mount for all MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 components.

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

GCX Part: AG-0018-36 kit includes: Desktop pedestal mount for all MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 components.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

GCX Part: AG-0018-36 kit includes: Desktop pedestal mount for all MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 components.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Horizontal Channel Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Horizontal Channel Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Horizontal Channel Mount

GCX Part: AG-0018-38 kit includes: Allows mounting to a counter top (bolt down) or to a horizontal GCX Channel.

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Horizontal Channel Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Horizontal Channel Mount
GCX Part: AG-0018-38 kit includes: Allows mounting to a counter top (bolt down) or to a horizontal GCX Channel.

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Horizontal Channel Mount

GCX Part: AG-0018-38 kit includes: Allows mounting to a counter top (bolt down) or to a horizontal GCX Channel.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Horizontal Channel Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Horizontal Channel Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Horizontal Channel Mount

GCX Part: AG-0018-38 kit includes: Allows mounting to a counter top (bolt down) or to a horizontal GCX Channel.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: [email protected]
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Documentation

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