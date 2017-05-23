Search terms

IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GCX Roll Stand Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the roll stand kit available for Intellivue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 monitors.

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Roll Stand Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Mounting Adapter; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.

GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Mounting Adapter; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.

GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Mounting Adapter; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Mounting Adapter; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Mounting Adapter; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.

GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Mounting Adapter; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.

GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Mounting Adapter; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Mounting Adapter; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

