By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
ITD part no. HA.2242.903 and ITD part no. HA.2243.903 Kits include:
Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2242.903 ) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2243.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500. (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on ITD support extrusion
ITD part no. HA.2242.903 and ITD part no. HA.2243.903 Kits include:
Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2242.903 ) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2243.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500. (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on ITD support extrusion
ITD part no. HA.2242.903 and ITD part no. HA.2243.903 Kits include:
Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2242.903 ) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2243.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500. (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
ITD part no. HA.2242.903 and ITD part no. HA.2243.903 Kits include:
Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2242.903 ) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2243.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500. (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on horizontal standard runner
Height adjustable arm on horizontal standard runner
ITD part no. HA.2244.903 and ITD part no. HA.2245.903 Kits include:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2244.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2245.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on horizontal standard runner
ITD part no. HA.2244.903 and ITD part no. HA.2245.903 Kits include:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2244.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2245.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on horizontal standard runner
ITD part no. HA.2244.903 and ITD part no. HA.2245.903 Kits include:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2244.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2245.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on horizontal standard runner
Height adjustable arm on horizontal standard runner
ITD part no. HA.2244.903 and ITD part no. HA.2245.903 Kits include:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2244.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2245.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on support bar D 25-42mm
Height adjustable arm on support bar D 25-42mm
ITD part no. HA.2246.903 and ITD part no. HA.2247.903 Kits include:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2246.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2247.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on support bar D 25-42mm
ITD part no. HA.2246.903 and ITD part no. HA.2247.903 Kits include:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2246.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2247.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on support bar D 25-42mm
ITD part no. HA.2246.903 and ITD part no. HA.2247.903 Kits include:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2246.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2247.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
ITD part no. HA.2246.903 and ITD part no. HA.2247.903 Kits include:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2246.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2247.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on GCX wall channel
Height adjustable arm on GCX wall channel
ITD part no. HA.2248.903 and ITD part no. HA.2249.903 Kits include:
Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 300mm (for HA.2248.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2249.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and height adjustable arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on GCX wall channel
ITD part no. HA.2248.903 and ITD part no. HA.2249.903 Kits include:
Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 300mm (for HA.2248.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2249.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and height adjustable arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on GCX wall channel
ITD part no. HA.2248.903 and ITD part no. HA.2249.903 Kits include:
Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 300mm (for HA.2248.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2249.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and height adjustable arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
ITD part no. HA.2248.903 and ITD part no. HA.2249.903 Kits include:
Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 300mm (for HA.2248.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2249.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and height adjustable arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on ITD support extrusion
Height adjustable arm with extension on ITD support extrusion
ITD part no. HA.2258.903 and ITD part no. HA.2259.903 Kits include:
Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2258.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2259.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on ITD support extrusion
ITD part no. HA.2258.903 and ITD part no. HA.2259.903 Kits include:
Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2258.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2259.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on ITD support extrusion
ITD part no. HA.2258.903 and ITD part no. HA.2259.903 Kits include:
Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2258.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2259.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on ITD support extrusion
Height adjustable arm with extension on ITD support extrusion
ITD part no. HA.2258.903 and ITD part no. HA.2259.903 Kits include:
Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2258.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2259.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on horizontal standard runner
Height adjustable arm with extension on horizontal standard runner
ITD part no. HA.2260.903 and ITD part no. HA.2261.903 Kits include:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2260.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2261.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on horizontal standard runner
ITD part no. HA.2260.903 and ITD part no. HA.2261.903 Kits include:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2260.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2261.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on horizontal standard runner
ITD part no. HA.2260.903 and ITD part no. HA.2261.903 Kits include:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2260.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2261.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on horizontal standard runner
Height adjustable arm with extension on horizontal standard runner
ITD part no. HA.2260.903 and ITD part no. HA.2261.903 Kits include:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2260.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2261.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on support bar D 25-42mm
Height adjustable arm with extension on support bar D 25-42mm
ITD part no. HA.2262.903 and ITD part no. HA.2263.903 Kits include:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2262.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2263.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on support bar D 25-42mm
ITD part no. HA.2262.903 and ITD part no. HA.2263.903 Kits include:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2262.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2263.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on support bar D 25-42mm
ITD part no. HA.2262.903 and ITD part no. HA.2263.903 Kits include:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2262.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2263.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on support bar D 25-42mm
Height adjustable arm with extension on support bar D 25-42mm
ITD part no. HA.2262.903 and ITD part no. HA.2263.903 Kits include:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2262.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2263.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on GCX wall channel
Height adjustable arm with extension on GCX wall channel
ITD part no. HA.2264.903 and ITD part no. HA.2265.903 Kits include:
Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2264.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2265.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and extension: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on GCX wall channel
ITD part no. HA.2264.903 and ITD part no. HA.2265.903 Kits include:
Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2264.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2265.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and extension: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on GCX wall channel
ITD part no. HA.2264.903 and ITD part no. HA.2265.903 Kits include:
Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2264.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2265.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and extension: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on GCX wall channel
Height adjustable arm with extension on GCX wall channel
ITD part no. HA.2264.903 and ITD part no. HA.2265.903 Kits include:
Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2264.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2265.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and extension: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on ITD support extrusion
Height adjustable arm on horizontal standard runner
ITD part no. HA.2242.903 and ITD part no. HA.2243.903 Kits include:
Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2242.903 ) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2243.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500. (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on ITD support extrusion
ITD part no. HA.2242.903 and ITD part no. HA.2243.903 Kits include:
Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2242.903 ) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2243.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500. (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on ITD support extrusion
ITD part no. HA.2242.903 and ITD part no. HA.2243.903 Kits include:
Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2242.903 ) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2243.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500. (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
ITD part no. HA.2242.903 and ITD part no. HA.2243.903 Kits include:
Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2242.903 ) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2243.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500. (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on horizontal standard runner
Height adjustable arm on horizontal standard runner
ITD part no. HA.2244.903 and ITD part no. HA.2245.903 Kits include:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2244.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2245.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on horizontal standard runner
ITD part no. HA.2244.903 and ITD part no. HA.2245.903 Kits include:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2244.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2245.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on horizontal standard runner
ITD part no. HA.2244.903 and ITD part no. HA.2245.903 Kits include:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2244.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2245.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on horizontal standard runner
Height adjustable arm on horizontal standard runner
ITD part no. HA.2244.903 and ITD part no. HA.2245.903 Kits include:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2244.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2245.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on support bar D 25-42mm
Height adjustable arm on support bar D 25-42mm
ITD part no. HA.2246.903 and ITD part no. HA.2247.903 Kits include:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2246.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2247.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on support bar D 25-42mm
ITD part no. HA.2246.903 and ITD part no. HA.2247.903 Kits include:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2246.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2247.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on support bar D 25-42mm
ITD part no. HA.2246.903 and ITD part no. HA.2247.903 Kits include:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2246.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2247.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
ITD part no. HA.2246.903 and ITD part no. HA.2247.903 Kits include:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2246.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2247.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on GCX wall channel
Height adjustable arm on GCX wall channel
ITD part no. HA.2248.903 and ITD part no. HA.2249.903 Kits include:
Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 300mm (for HA.2248.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2249.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and height adjustable arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on GCX wall channel
ITD part no. HA.2248.903 and ITD part no. HA.2249.903 Kits include:
Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 300mm (for HA.2248.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2249.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and height adjustable arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on GCX wall channel
ITD part no. HA.2248.903 and ITD part no. HA.2249.903 Kits include:
Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 300mm (for HA.2248.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2249.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and height adjustable arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
ITD part no. HA.2248.903 and ITD part no. HA.2249.903 Kits include:
Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 300mm (for HA.2248.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2249.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and height adjustable arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on ITD support extrusion
Height adjustable arm with extension on ITD support extrusion
ITD part no. HA.2258.903 and ITD part no. HA.2259.903 Kits include:
Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2258.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2259.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on ITD support extrusion
ITD part no. HA.2258.903 and ITD part no. HA.2259.903 Kits include:
Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2258.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2259.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on ITD support extrusion
ITD part no. HA.2258.903 and ITD part no. HA.2259.903 Kits include:
Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2258.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2259.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on ITD support extrusion
Height adjustable arm with extension on ITD support extrusion
ITD part no. HA.2258.903 and ITD part no. HA.2259.903 Kits include:
Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2258.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2259.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on horizontal standard runner
Height adjustable arm with extension on horizontal standard runner
ITD part no. HA.2260.903 and ITD part no. HA.2261.903 Kits include:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2260.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2261.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on horizontal standard runner
ITD part no. HA.2260.903 and ITD part no. HA.2261.903 Kits include:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2260.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2261.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on horizontal standard runner
ITD part no. HA.2260.903 and ITD part no. HA.2261.903 Kits include:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2260.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2261.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on horizontal standard runner
Height adjustable arm with extension on horizontal standard runner
ITD part no. HA.2260.903 and ITD part no. HA.2261.903 Kits include:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2260.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2261.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on support bar D 25-42mm
Height adjustable arm with extension on support bar D 25-42mm
ITD part no. HA.2262.903 and ITD part no. HA.2263.903 Kits include:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2262.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2263.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on support bar D 25-42mm
ITD part no. HA.2262.903 and ITD part no. HA.2263.903 Kits include:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2262.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2263.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on support bar D 25-42mm
ITD part no. HA.2262.903 and ITD part no. HA.2263.903 Kits include:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2262.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2263.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on support bar D 25-42mm
Height adjustable arm with extension on support bar D 25-42mm
ITD part no. HA.2262.903 and ITD part no. HA.2263.903 Kits include:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2262.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2263.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on GCX wall channel
Height adjustable arm with extension on GCX wall channel
ITD part no. HA.2264.903 and ITD part no. HA.2265.903 Kits include:
Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2264.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2265.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and extension: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on GCX wall channel
ITD part no. HA.2264.903 and ITD part no. HA.2265.903 Kits include:
Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2264.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2265.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and extension: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on GCX wall channel
ITD part no. HA.2264.903 and ITD part no. HA.2265.903 Kits include:
Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2264.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2265.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and extension: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on GCX wall channel
Height adjustable arm with extension on GCX wall channel
ITD part no. HA.2264.903 and ITD part no. HA.2265.903 Kits include:
Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2264.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2265.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500.
(Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs;
maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and extension: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Vstopate na slovensko spletno stran Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox
Spletna stran je namenjena samo osebam, ki medicinske pripomočke uporabljajo kot profesionalci, vključno z osebami, ki opravljajo poklice v zdravstveni dejavnosti, osebami, ki delujejo za zdravstvene subjekte, ali subjekti, ki trgujejo z medicinskimi pripomočki kot profesionalci. Spletno mesto nikakor ni namenjeno potrošnikom ali splošni javnosti.