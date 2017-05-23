IntelliVue MX800 Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
IntelliVue MX800: GE Aestiva Top Shelf Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-05 Kit Includes: Top shelf base plate with Camlock rails; Pivoting Vent Arm Mount with down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning. FMS can be mounted horizontally or vertically.
IntelliVue MX800: GE Aestiva Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: DX-0024-96 Kit Includes:
Vent Arm MX800 mounting kit with down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning Camlock top plate for mounting AGM or G5 gas monitors; counterweight kit.
GE Aestiva Top Shelf Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 Kit Includes: Camlock compatible tilt/swivel mount allows the MX800 to be mounted on top of the G5 gas monitor.
GE Aestiva Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 Kit Includes:
Camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an Anesthesia Machine.
