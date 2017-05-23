Domača stran
Philips – kliknite tukaj, da se pomaknete na domačo stran

Iskalni pojmi

IntelliVue MX800 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX800 Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva

Mounting solution

Najdi podobne izdelke

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a GE Aestiva Anesthesia Machine.

Kontaktiraj nas

Media Gallery

Features
IntelliVue MX800: GE Aestiva Top Shelf Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX800: GE Aestiva Top Shelf Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: GE Aestiva Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-05 Kit Includes: Top shelf base plate with Camlock rails; Pivoting Vent Arm Mount with down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning. FMS can be mounted horizontally or vertically.
IntelliVue MX800: GE Aestiva Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX800: GE Aestiva Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: GE Aestiva Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: DX-0024-96 Kit Includes: Vent Arm MX800 mounting kit with down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning Camlock top plate for mounting AGM or G5 gas monitors; counterweight kit.
GE Aestiva Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GE Aestiva Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 Kit Includes: Camlock compatible tilt/swivel mount allows the MX800 to be mounted on top of the G5 gas monitor.
GE Aestiva Mounting Kit

GE Aestiva Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 Kit Includes: Camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an Anesthesia Machine.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Documentation

Brochure (4)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand