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Intellivue MX800 ITD Variable Height Wall Mounting

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the height adjustable arms on ITD support extrusion available for Intellivue MX800 Wall Mounting.

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Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2096.903)
Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2096.903)

Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2096.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2096.903 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional Information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for an external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))

Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2096.903)

Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2096.903)
A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2096.903 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional Information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for an external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))

Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2096.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2096.903 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional Information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for an external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Click here for more information
Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2096.903)
Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2096.903)

Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2096.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2096.903 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional Information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for an external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2171.903)
Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2171.903)

Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2171.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2171.903 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 400mm; Tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))

Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2171.903)

Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2171.903)
A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2171.903 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 400mm; Tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))

Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2171.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2171.903 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 400mm; Tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Click here for more information
Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2171.903)
Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2171.903)

Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2171.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2171.903 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 400mm; Tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2172.903)
Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2172.903)

Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2172.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2172.903 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional information DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))

Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2172.903)

Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2172.903)
A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2172.903 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional information DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))

Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2172.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2172.903 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional information DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Click here for more information
Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2172.903)
Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2172.903)

Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2172.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2172.903 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional information DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2173.903)
Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2173.903)

Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2173.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2173.903 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel Arm. length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and height adjustable arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))

Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2173.903)

Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2173.903)
A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2173.903 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel Arm. length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and height adjustable arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))

Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2173.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2173.903 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel Arm. length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and height adjustable arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Click here for more information
Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2173.903)
Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2173.903)

Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2173.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2173.903 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel Arm. length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and height adjustable arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
  • Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2096.903)
  • Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2171.903)
  • Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2172.903)
  • Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2173.903)
See all features
Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2096.903)
Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2096.903)

Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2096.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2096.903 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional Information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for an external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))

Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2096.903)

Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2096.903)
A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2096.903 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional Information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for an external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))

Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2096.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2096.903 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional Information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for an external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Click here for more information
Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2096.903)
Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2096.903)

Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2096.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2096.903 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional Information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for an external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2171.903)
Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2171.903)

Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2171.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2171.903 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 400mm; Tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))

Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2171.903)

Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2171.903)
A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2171.903 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 400mm; Tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))

Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2171.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2171.903 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 400mm; Tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Click here for more information
Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2171.903)
Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2171.903)

Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2171.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2171.903 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 400mm; Tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2172.903)
Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2172.903)

Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2172.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2172.903 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional information DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))

Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2172.903)

Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2172.903)
A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2172.903 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional information DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))

Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2172.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2172.903 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional information DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Click here for more information
Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2172.903)
Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2172.903)

Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2172.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2172.903 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional information DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2173.903)
Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2173.903)

Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2173.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2173.903 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel Arm. length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and height adjustable arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))

Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2173.903)

Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2173.903)
A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2173.903 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel Arm. length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and height adjustable arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))

Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2173.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2173.903 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel Arm. length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and height adjustable arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Click here for more information
Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2173.903)
Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2173.903)

Mounting kit (ITD part no. HA.2173.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2173.903 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel Arm. length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and height adjustable arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

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Spletna stran je namenjena samo osebam, ki medicinske pripomočke uporabljajo kot profesionalci, vključno z osebami, ki opravljajo poklice v zdravstveni dejavnosti, osebami, ki delujejo za zdravstvene subjekte, ali subjekti, ki trgujejo z medicinskimi pripomočki kot profesionalci. Spletno mesto nikakor ni namenjeno potrošnikom ali splošni javnosti.

Ali ste oseba, ki izpolnjuje zgornja merila?

Da Ne