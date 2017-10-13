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Learn more about double pivot arm (325mm+325mm) wall mounting options with a keyboard holder, from ITD, for the IntelliVue MX400 and MX450 patient monitors.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
ITD part number: TH.2241.991
ITD part number: TH.2241.991
ITD part number: TH.2241.991
ITD part number: TH.2259.991
ITD part number: TH.2259.991
ITD part number: TH.2259.991
ITD part number: TH.2243.991
ITD part number: TH.2243.991
ITD part number: TH.2243.991
ITD part no. TH.2245.991
ITD part no. TH.2245.991
ITD part no. TH.2245.991
ITD part number TH.2247.991
ITD part number TH.2247.991
ITD part number TH.2247.991
ITD part number: TH.2241.991
ITD part number: TH.2241.991
ITD part number: TH.2241.991
ITD part number: TH.2259.991
ITD part number: TH.2259.991
ITD part number: TH.2259.991
ITD part number: TH.2243.991
ITD part number: TH.2243.991
ITD part number: TH.2243.991
ITD part no. TH.2245.991
ITD part no. TH.2245.991
ITD part no. TH.2245.991
ITD part number TH.2247.991
ITD part number TH.2247.991
ITD part number TH.2247.991
ITD GmbH Sportsplatzstrasse 3 84381 Johanniskirchen Germany E-mail: [email protected] URL: www.itd-cart.com Ph: +49-89-6144 25-0 Fax: +49-89-6144 25-20
ITD GmbH
Sportsplatzstrasse 3
84381 Johanniskirchen
Germany
E-mail: [email protected]
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Ph: +49-89-6144 25-0
Fax: +49-89-6144 25-20
|Tested to
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|Maximum load, arm
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|Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
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|Maximum load, keyboard holder
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|Finish
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|Tested to
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|Maximum load, arm
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|Tested to
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|Maximum load, arm
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|Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
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|Maximum load, keyboard holder
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|Finish
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The IntelliVue MX400 provides powerful monitoring in a highly compact, highly transportable unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
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The IntelliVue MX450 patient monitor combines powerful monitoring with flexible portability in one compact unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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