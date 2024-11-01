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CMS ITD Mounting Solution 15'' Flat Screen

Mounting solution

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Learn more about single support arm for horizontal standard runner, including post support for external rack and bracket for flat screen.

Contact & support
Features
Mounting solution for M1097A
Mounting solution for M1097A

Mounting solution for M1097A

ITD Part no. TS 6191.1 consists of adapter for standard runner; support arm length 280 mm; post support for external rack; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; max load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.

Mounting solution for M1097A

Mounting solution for M1097A
ITD Part no. TS 6191.1 consists of adapter for standard runner; support arm length 280 mm; post support for external rack; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; max load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.

Mounting solution for M1097A

ITD Part no. TS 6191.1 consists of adapter for standard runner; support arm length 280 mm; post support for external rack; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; max load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.
Click here for more information
Mounting solution for M1097A
Mounting solution for M1097A

Mounting solution for M1097A

ITD Part no. TS 6191.1 consists of adapter for standard runner; support arm length 280 mm; post support for external rack; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; max load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.
  • Mounting solution for M1097A
See all features
Mounting solution for M1097A
Mounting solution for M1097A

Mounting solution for M1097A

ITD Part no. TS 6191.1 consists of adapter for standard runner; support arm length 280 mm; post support for external rack; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; max load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.

Mounting solution for M1097A

Mounting solution for M1097A
ITD Part no. TS 6191.1 consists of adapter for standard runner; support arm length 280 mm; post support for external rack; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; max load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.

Mounting solution for M1097A

ITD Part no. TS 6191.1 consists of adapter for standard runner; support arm length 280 mm; post support for external rack; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; max load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.
Click here for more information
Mounting solution for M1097A
Mounting solution for M1097A

Mounting solution for M1097A

ITD Part no. TS 6191.1 consists of adapter for standard runner; support arm length 280 mm; post support for external rack; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; max load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.

Specifications

Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • tested
Surface
  • RAL 7035 light grey powder coated
Post support
  • Aluminium natural anodized
Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • tested
Surface
  • RAL 7035 light grey powder coated
See all specifications
Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • tested
Surface
  • RAL 7035 light grey powder coated
Post support
  • Aluminium natural anodized

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