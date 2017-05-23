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Avalon FM20 and FM30 ITD System Cart for FM20/30 and IntelliSpace Perinatal

Mounting solution

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Learn more about a monitoring cart available for the Philips Avalon FM20/30 monitor.

Contact & support
Features
FM20/30 System-Cart: Mounting Kit
FM20/30 System-Cart: Mounting Kit

FM20/30 System-Cart: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. GW.5225.800 Kit includes: Monitor holder; pullout shelf; deskadapter; drawers (2x); keyboard drawer; shelf (1x380mm depth, 1x491mm depth).

FM20/30 System-Cart: Mounting Kit

FM20/30 System-Cart: Mounting Kit
ITD part no. GW.5225.800 Kit includes: Monitor holder; pullout shelf; deskadapter; drawers (2x); keyboard drawer; shelf (1x380mm depth, 1x491mm depth).

FM20/30 System-Cart: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. GW.5225.800 Kit includes: Monitor holder; pullout shelf; deskadapter; drawers (2x); keyboard drawer; shelf (1x380mm depth, 1x491mm depth).
Click here for more information
FM20/30 System-Cart: Mounting Kit
FM20/30 System-Cart: Mounting Kit

FM20/30 System-Cart: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. GW.5225.800 Kit includes: Monitor holder; pullout shelf; deskadapter; drawers (2x); keyboard drawer; shelf (1x380mm depth, 1x491mm depth).
  • FM20/30 System-Cart: Mounting Kit
See all features
FM20/30 System-Cart: Mounting Kit
FM20/30 System-Cart: Mounting Kit

FM20/30 System-Cart: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. GW.5225.800 Kit includes: Monitor holder; pullout shelf; deskadapter; drawers (2x); keyboard drawer; shelf (1x380mm depth, 1x491mm depth).

FM20/30 System-Cart: Mounting Kit

FM20/30 System-Cart: Mounting Kit
ITD part no. GW.5225.800 Kit includes: Monitor holder; pullout shelf; deskadapter; drawers (2x); keyboard drawer; shelf (1x380mm depth, 1x491mm depth).

FM20/30 System-Cart: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. GW.5225.800 Kit includes: Monitor holder; pullout shelf; deskadapter; drawers (2x); keyboard drawer; shelf (1x380mm depth, 1x491mm depth).
Click here for more information
FM20/30 System-Cart: Mounting Kit
FM20/30 System-Cart: Mounting Kit

FM20/30 System-Cart: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. GW.5225.800 Kit includes: Monitor holder; pullout shelf; deskadapter; drawers (2x); keyboard drawer; shelf (1x380mm depth, 1x491mm depth).

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

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Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Max. load
  • 50 kg / 110 lbs
Finish
  • Mushroom powder coated
Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Max. load
  • 50 kg / 110 lbs
See all specifications
Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Max. load
  • 50 kg / 110 lbs
Finish
  • Mushroom powder coated

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