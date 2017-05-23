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Avalon FM20 and FM30 Philips FM20 and FM30 Bed Hanger

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the bed hanger available for the Avalon FM20/30 fetal monitor.

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Philips Avalon FM20/30: Bed Hanger
Philips Avalon FM20/30: Bed Hanger

Philips Avalon FM20/30: Bed Hanger

M2740A B01 FM20/30 Bed Hanger Kit includes: Hook allows FM20/30 to be hung from a bed rail; rubber pads allow FM20/30 to be placed at an angle on a table.

Philips Avalon FM20/30: Bed Hanger

Philips Avalon FM20/30: Bed Hanger
M2740A B01 FM20/30 Bed Hanger Kit includes: Hook allows FM20/30 to be hung from a bed rail; rubber pads allow FM20/30 to be placed at an angle on a table.

Philips Avalon FM20/30: Bed Hanger

M2740A B01 FM20/30 Bed Hanger Kit includes: Hook allows FM20/30 to be hung from a bed rail; rubber pads allow FM20/30 to be placed at an angle on a table.
Click here for more information
Philips Avalon FM20/30: Bed Hanger
Philips Avalon FM20/30: Bed Hanger

Philips Avalon FM20/30: Bed Hanger

M2740A B01 FM20/30 Bed Hanger Kit includes: Hook allows FM20/30 to be hung from a bed rail; rubber pads allow FM20/30 to be placed at an angle on a table.
  • Philips Avalon FM20/30: Bed Hanger
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Philips Avalon FM20/30: Bed Hanger
Philips Avalon FM20/30: Bed Hanger

Philips Avalon FM20/30: Bed Hanger

M2740A B01 FM20/30 Bed Hanger Kit includes: Hook allows FM20/30 to be hung from a bed rail; rubber pads allow FM20/30 to be placed at an angle on a table.

Philips Avalon FM20/30: Bed Hanger

Philips Avalon FM20/30: Bed Hanger
M2740A B01 FM20/30 Bed Hanger Kit includes: Hook allows FM20/30 to be hung from a bed rail; rubber pads allow FM20/30 to be placed at an angle on a table.

Philips Avalon FM20/30: Bed Hanger

M2740A B01 FM20/30 Bed Hanger Kit includes: Hook allows FM20/30 to be hung from a bed rail; rubber pads allow FM20/30 to be placed at an angle on a table.
Click here for more information
Philips Avalon FM20/30: Bed Hanger
Philips Avalon FM20/30: Bed Hanger

Philips Avalon FM20/30: Bed Hanger

M2740A B01 FM20/30 Bed Hanger Kit includes: Hook allows FM20/30 to be hung from a bed rail; rubber pads allow FM20/30 to be placed at an angle on a table.

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