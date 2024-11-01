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IntelliVue Cableless Charging Station GCX Wall Mount

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available for mounting the IntelliVue Cableless Charging Station to a wall.

Contact & support
Features
InvelliVue Cableless Charging Station: Fixed Wall Mount Kit

InvelliVue Cableless Charging Station: Fixed Wall Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0069-02 Kit Includes: Fixed mount attaches to rear of Charging Station; mounts Charging Station flush against wall; compatible with GCX Vertical Channels; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.

InvelliVue Cableless Charging Station: Fixed Wall Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0069-02 Kit Includes: Fixed mount attaches to rear of Charging Station; mounts Charging Station flush against wall; compatible with GCX Vertical Channels; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.

InvelliVue Cableless Charging Station: Fixed Wall Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0069-02 Kit Includes: Fixed mount attaches to rear of Charging Station; mounts Charging Station flush against wall; compatible with GCX Vertical Channels; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.
InvelliVue Cableless Charging Station: Pivot Arm Wall Mount Kit

InvelliVue Cableless Charging Station: Pivot Arm Wall Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0069-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5mm) M-Series Pivot Arm for Charging Station. Allows lateral positioning and swivel of the Charging Station (tilt is not adjustable). Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers, and a 'pass-through' channel slide; mounting adapter for bottom of Charging Station; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.

InvelliVue Cableless Charging Station: Pivot Arm Wall Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0069-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5mm) M-Series Pivot Arm for Charging Station. Allows lateral positioning and swivel of the Charging Station (tilt is not adjustable). Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers, and a 'pass-through' channel slide; mounting adapter for bottom of Charging Station; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.

InvelliVue Cableless Charging Station: Pivot Arm Wall Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0069-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5mm) M-Series Pivot Arm for Charging Station. Allows lateral positioning and swivel of the Charging Station (tilt is not adjustable). Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers, and a 'pass-through' channel slide; mounting adapter for bottom of Charging Station; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.
  • InvelliVue Cableless Charging Station: Fixed Wall Mount Kit
  • InvelliVue Cableless Charging Station: Pivot Arm Wall Mount Kit
See all features
InvelliVue Cableless Charging Station: Fixed Wall Mount Kit

InvelliVue Cableless Charging Station: Fixed Wall Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0069-02 Kit Includes: Fixed mount attaches to rear of Charging Station; mounts Charging Station flush against wall; compatible with GCX Vertical Channels; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.

InvelliVue Cableless Charging Station: Fixed Wall Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0069-02 Kit Includes: Fixed mount attaches to rear of Charging Station; mounts Charging Station flush against wall; compatible with GCX Vertical Channels; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.

InvelliVue Cableless Charging Station: Fixed Wall Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0069-02 Kit Includes: Fixed mount attaches to rear of Charging Station; mounts Charging Station flush against wall; compatible with GCX Vertical Channels; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.
InvelliVue Cableless Charging Station: Pivot Arm Wall Mount Kit

InvelliVue Cableless Charging Station: Pivot Arm Wall Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0069-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5mm) M-Series Pivot Arm for Charging Station. Allows lateral positioning and swivel of the Charging Station (tilt is not adjustable). Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers, and a 'pass-through' channel slide; mounting adapter for bottom of Charging Station; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.

InvelliVue Cableless Charging Station: Pivot Arm Wall Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0069-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5mm) M-Series Pivot Arm for Charging Station. Allows lateral positioning and swivel of the Charging Station (tilt is not adjustable). Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers, and a 'pass-through' channel slide; mounting adapter for bottom of Charging Station; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.

InvelliVue Cableless Charging Station: Pivot Arm Wall Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0069-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5mm) M-Series Pivot Arm for Charging Station. Allows lateral positioning and swivel of the Charging Station (tilt is not adjustable). Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers, and a 'pass-through' channel slide; mounting adapter for bottom of Charging Station; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: [email protected]
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

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