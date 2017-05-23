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IntelliVue XDS GCX Single Display Wall Mount

Mounting solution

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learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue XDS with Single Display on a wall.

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IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: WMM-0005-01 8"(200mm) M-series Swivel Arm with integrated cable track; GCX P/N: FLP-0004-83 Bracket for Flat Screen and Keyboard. Flat Screen tilt angle is adjustable. Compatible with VESA standard 75/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WM-0023-47 Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10 Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-05 19"(475mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: WMM-0005-01 8"(200mm) M-series Swivel Arm with integrated cable track; GCX P/N: FLP-0004-83 Bracket for Flat Screen and Keyboard. Flat Screen tilt angle is adjustable. Compatible with VESA standard 75/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WM-0023-47 Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10 Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-05 19"(475mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: WMM-0005-01 8"(200mm) M-series Swivel Arm with integrated cable track; GCX P/N: FLP-0004-83 Bracket for Flat Screen and Keyboard. Flat Screen tilt angle is adjustable. Compatible with VESA standard 75/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WM-0023-47 Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10 Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-05 19"(475mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: WMM-0005-01 8"(200mm) M-series Swivel Arm with integrated cable track; GCX P/N: FLP-0004-83 Bracket for Flat Screen and Keyboard. Flat Screen tilt angle is adjustable. Compatible with VESA standard 75/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WM-0023-47 Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10 Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-05 19"(475mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display1
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0001-11 Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65; Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04 Flush swivel mount (for keyboard); GCX P/N: PH-0066-47 Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10 Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-11 37"(925mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0001-11 Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65; Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04 Flush swivel mount (for keyboard); GCX P/N: PH-0066-47 Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10 Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-11 37"(925mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0001-11 Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65; Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04 Flush swivel mount (for keyboard); GCX P/N: PH-0066-47 Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10 Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-11 37"(925mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display1
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0001-11 Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65; Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04 Flush swivel mount (for keyboard); GCX P/N: PH-0066-47 Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10 Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-11 37"(925mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display2
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0009-04 Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt and swivel; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket; keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-11: 37"(925mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0009-04 Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt and swivel; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket; keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-11: 37"(925mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0009-04 Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt and swivel; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket; keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-11: 37"(925mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display2
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0009-04 Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt and swivel; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket; keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-11: 37"(925mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.
  • IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
  • IntelliVue XDS with Single Display1
  • IntelliVue XDS with Single Display2
See all features
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: WMM-0005-01 8"(200mm) M-series Swivel Arm with integrated cable track; GCX P/N: FLP-0004-83 Bracket for Flat Screen and Keyboard. Flat Screen tilt angle is adjustable. Compatible with VESA standard 75/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WM-0023-47 Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10 Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-05 19"(475mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: WMM-0005-01 8"(200mm) M-series Swivel Arm with integrated cable track; GCX P/N: FLP-0004-83 Bracket for Flat Screen and Keyboard. Flat Screen tilt angle is adjustable. Compatible with VESA standard 75/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WM-0023-47 Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10 Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-05 19"(475mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: WMM-0005-01 8"(200mm) M-series Swivel Arm with integrated cable track; GCX P/N: FLP-0004-83 Bracket for Flat Screen and Keyboard. Flat Screen tilt angle is adjustable. Compatible with VESA standard 75/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WM-0023-47 Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10 Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-05 19"(475mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: WMM-0005-01 8"(200mm) M-series Swivel Arm with integrated cable track; GCX P/N: FLP-0004-83 Bracket for Flat Screen and Keyboard. Flat Screen tilt angle is adjustable. Compatible with VESA standard 75/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WM-0023-47 Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10 Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-05 19"(475mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display1
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0001-11 Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65; Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04 Flush swivel mount (for keyboard); GCX P/N: PH-0066-47 Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10 Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-11 37"(925mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0001-11 Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65; Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04 Flush swivel mount (for keyboard); GCX P/N: PH-0066-47 Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10 Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-11 37"(925mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0001-11 Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65; Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04 Flush swivel mount (for keyboard); GCX P/N: PH-0066-47 Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10 Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-11 37"(925mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display1
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0001-11 Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65; Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04 Flush swivel mount (for keyboard); GCX P/N: PH-0066-47 Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10 Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-11 37"(925mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display2
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0009-04 Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt and swivel; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket; keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-11: 37"(925mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0009-04 Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt and swivel; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket; keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-11: 37"(925mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0009-04 Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt and swivel; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket; keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-11: 37"(925mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display2
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0009-04 Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt and swivel; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket; keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-11: 37"(925mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: [email protected]
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

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