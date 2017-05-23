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IntelliVue MP2/X2 Philips Universal Docking Station

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the available Universal Docking Station option.

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M8040A # A03: Philips Universal Docking Station
M8040A # A03: Philips Universal Docking Station

M8040A # A03: Philips Universal Docking Station

Universal Docking Station to mount the 865297 Battery Extension with the MP2, X2 or MMS, with or without the M3012A, M3014A, M3015A/B measurement extensions.

M8040A # A03: Philips Universal Docking Station

M8040A # A03: Philips Universal Docking Station
Universal Docking Station to mount the 865297 Battery Extension with the MP2, X2 or MMS, with or without the M3012A, M3014A, M3015A/B measurement extensions.

M8040A # A03: Philips Universal Docking Station

Universal Docking Station to mount the 865297 Battery Extension with the MP2, X2 or MMS, with or without the M3012A, M3014A, M3015A/B measurement extensions.
Click here for more information
M8040A # A03: Philips Universal Docking Station
M8040A # A03: Philips Universal Docking Station

M8040A # A03: Philips Universal Docking Station

Universal Docking Station to mount the 865297 Battery Extension with the MP2, X2 or MMS, with or without the M3012A, M3014A, M3015A/B measurement extensions.
  • M8040A # A03: Philips Universal Docking Station
See all features
M8040A # A03: Philips Universal Docking Station
M8040A # A03: Philips Universal Docking Station

M8040A # A03: Philips Universal Docking Station

Universal Docking Station to mount the 865297 Battery Extension with the MP2, X2 or MMS, with or without the M3012A, M3014A, M3015A/B measurement extensions.

M8040A # A03: Philips Universal Docking Station

M8040A # A03: Philips Universal Docking Station
Universal Docking Station to mount the 865297 Battery Extension with the MP2, X2 or MMS, with or without the M3012A, M3014A, M3015A/B measurement extensions.

M8040A # A03: Philips Universal Docking Station

Universal Docking Station to mount the 865297 Battery Extension with the MP2, X2 or MMS, with or without the M3012A, M3014A, M3015A/B measurement extensions.
Click here for more information
M8040A # A03: Philips Universal Docking Station
M8040A # A03: Philips Universal Docking Station

M8040A # A03: Philips Universal Docking Station

Universal Docking Station to mount the 865297 Battery Extension with the MP2, X2 or MMS, with or without the M3012A, M3014A, M3015A/B measurement extensions.

Documentation

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Brochure (1)

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