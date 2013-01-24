Domača stran
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP2/X2 GCX Roll Stand Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP2 patient monitor on a roll stand.

IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0062-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; compatible with both MP2 and MP5 monitors; power supply mount and cable clips; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

