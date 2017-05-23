Search terms

IntelliVue MP2/X2 Philips Roll Stand Mount

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP2 patient monitor on a roll stand.

Contact & support
Features
IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts
IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts

IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts

989803153021 Roll Stand Mounts Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; compatible with both MP2 and MP5 monitors; power supply mount and cable clips; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.

IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts

IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts
989803153021 Roll Stand Mounts Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; compatible with both MP2 and MP5 monitors; power supply mount and cable clips; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.

IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts

989803153021 Roll Stand Mounts Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; compatible with both MP2 and MP5 monitors; power supply mount and cable clips; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts
IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts

IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts

989803153021 Roll Stand Mounts Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; compatible with both MP2 and MP5 monitors; power supply mount and cable clips; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.
  • IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts
See all features
IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts
IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts

IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts

989803153021 Roll Stand Mounts Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; compatible with both MP2 and MP5 monitors; power supply mount and cable clips; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.

IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts

IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts
989803153021 Roll Stand Mounts Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; compatible with both MP2 and MP5 monitors; power supply mount and cable clips; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.

IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts

989803153021 Roll Stand Mounts Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; compatible with both MP2 and MP5 monitors; power supply mount and cable clips; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts
IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts

IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts

989803153021 Roll Stand Mounts Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; compatible with both MP2 and MP5 monitors; power supply mount and cable clips; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. Vse pravice pridržane.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Vstopate na slovensko spletno stran Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox

Spletna stran je namenjena samo osebam, ki medicinske pripomočke uporabljajo kot profesionalci, vključno z osebami, ki opravljajo poklice v zdravstveni dejavnosti, osebami, ki delujejo za zdravstvene subjekte, ali subjekti, ki trgujejo z medicinskimi pripomočki kot profesionalci. Spletno mesto nikakor ni namenjeno potrošnikom ali splošni javnosti.

Ali ste oseba, ki izpolnjuje zgornja merila?

Da Ne