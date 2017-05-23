Domača stran
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Dräger Fabius Tiro Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP20/30 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Fabius Tiro Anesthesia Machine.

Features
IntelliVue MP20/30: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-09 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm for M1013A (EGM). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm and cable covers; Tiro Top Shelf Base Plate; Tilt/swivel Mount for MP20/30; Channel Cover.
IntelliVue MP20/30: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit with EGM on Top
GCX P/N: AG-0018-08 Kit Includes: Tiro Top Shelf Base Plate with 10.5" (26.67cm) Channel; Horizontal Fixed Angle Mount .

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

